'IT'S A BUSINESS'
Here's The Awkward Moment That Boston Red Sox Catcher Christian Vazquez Was Asked If He Was Traded To The Houston Astros
Vazquez when asked if he was traded to Astros, “I think so, yeah.”— Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) August 1, 2022
How does it feel: “It’s a business.”
Red Sox PR pulled him away. pic.twitter.com/fQ06LVzwW0
