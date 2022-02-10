Trending
Here's Ayumu Hirano's Epic Gold Medal-Winning Run In The Men's Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals

Submitted by James Crugnale

Japanese snowboarder Ayumu Hirano put on the run of all runs to make up for a controversial score earlier in the competition.

Ayumu Hirano from Japan took home the gold medal during the men's halfpipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics after pulling all the stops in his final run.

Earlier in the halfpipe finals, Hirano's second run sparked controversy after only scoring a 91.75 despite pulling off a eye-popping triple cork.

Numerous people cried foul that Hirano could make such a run and get such a low score.

NBC's Todd Richards also voiced displeasure with Hirano's low score.

However, Hirano's final run removed all doubt about who was going home with the gold medal for the event.

Australia's Scotty James finished second and USA's Shaun White ended up finishing in 4th place, but still gave a valiant effort in his final Olympics.

