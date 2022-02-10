Here's Ayumu Hirano's Epic Gold Medal-Winning Run In The Men's Snowboarding Halfpipe Finals

The Lede

Ayumu Hirano from Japan took home the gold medal during the men's halfpipe final at the Beijing Winter Olympics after pulling all the stops in his final run.

Key Details

Earlier in the halfpipe finals, Hirano's second run sparked controversy after only scoring a 91.75 despite pulling off a eye-popping triple cork.

Numerous people cried foul that Hirano could make such a run and get such a low score.

Do I know anything about snowboarding, no, am I prepared to go to war over Ayumu Hirano not being in first place after that, OBVIOUSLY — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) February 11, 2022

Me yesterday: I don't know anything about snowboarding

Me today: 91.75 after a triple cork?!? They robbed Hirano — James Medlock (@jdcmedlock) February 11, 2022

So Ayumu Hirano lays down a never before seen trick in a perfect run and somehow checks in with a second place score in men's halfpipe?



The math ain't mathing. — Andrew G. Haubner (@A_G_Haubner) February 11, 2022

NBC's Todd Richards also voiced displeasure with Hirano's low score.

However, Hirano's final run removed all doubt about who was going home with the gold medal for the event.

Australia's Scotty James finished second and USA's Shaun White ended up finishing in 4th place, but still gave a valiant effort in his final Olympics.

The Source