Here's A Roundup Of Athletes Giving A Tour Behind The Scenes At The Winter Olympic Games In Beijing
Submitted by James Crugnale
They've pulled all the stops for the Olympian accommodations in Beijing — especially the snacks. The adjustable beds have also been a noticeable upgrade from the notorious cardboard beds from Tokyo's Olympics. Here's a roundup of what's been going on behind the scenes.
Shaun White
Room Tour
@shaunwhite Reply to @bettywhitesangel100 Here it is 🤝 @olympics @teamusa #Olympics #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Profile
Cafeteria
@shaunwhite Reply to @andrew_m_007 BRB #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Profile
Maddie Mastro
Olympic Village Convenience Store Tour
@maddie_mastro Snack Haul soon #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy
Room Tour
@maddie_mastro Upgrades baby upgrades #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ original sound - maddie_mastro
COVID Testing
@maddie_mastro Daily throat jab #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot
Scotty James
Swag Tour
@scottyjames31 New Olympic Kit 👌// #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ Rock and Roll Session - Canal Records JP
Room Tour
@scottyjames31 Just makes sense // #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima
Adam Rippon
Unboxing
@adaripp Unboxing some Olympic gear #unboxing #beijing2022 #Olympics ♬ original sound - Adam Rippon
Behind The Scenes Of The Figure Skating Staging Area
@adaripp What it’s like being an olympic figure skater when your coach is loud, annoying, and me. #beijing2022 #olympicscountdown #olympics #coachinglife #studentsbelike ♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists
Piper Gilles
Outfit Reveal
@pipergilles @Team Canada x @lululemon = perfection #olympicspirit #olympictiktok #beijing2022 #fyp #olympics ♬ original sound - Justin wyss
Bed Tour
@pipergilles No cardboard beds here. Remote control all the way! #olympics #beijing2022 #beijingwinterolympics #teamcanada #fyp #skatingtiktok #olympian ♬ Edge - REZZ
