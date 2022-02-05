Trending
Here's A Roundup Of Athletes Giving A Tour Behind The Scenes At The Winter Olympic Games In Beijing

Submitted by James Crugnale

For those lucky enough to qualify for the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, you get a lot of cool amenities. Here's a look behind the scenes of the OIympic Village where the Olympians are staying.

They've pulled all the stops for the Olympian accommodations in Beijing — especially the snacks. The adjustable beds have also been a noticeable upgrade from the notorious cardboard beds from Tokyo's Olympics. Here's a roundup of what's been going on behind the scenes.

Shaun White

Room Tour

@shaunwhite Reply to @bettywhitesangel100 Here it is 🤝 @olympics @teamusa #Olympics #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Profile

Cafeteria

@shaunwhite Reply to @andrew_m_007 BRB #TikTokPartner #LearnOnTikTok ♬ original sound - Profile

Maddie Mastro

Olympic Village Convenience Store Tour

@maddie_mastro Snack Haul soon #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ Sunroof - Nicky Youre & dazy

Room Tour

@maddie_mastro Upgrades baby upgrades #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ original sound - maddie_mastro

COVID Testing

@maddie_mastro Daily throat jab #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ The Home Depot Beat - The Home Depot

Scotty James

Swag Tour

@scottyjames31 New Olympic Kit 👌// #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ Rock and Roll Session - Canal Records JP

Room Tour

@scottyjames31 Just makes sense // #winterolympics #olympicspirit ♬ Che La Luna - Louis Prima

Adam Rippon

Unboxing

@adaripp Unboxing some Olympic gear #unboxing #beijing2022 #Olympics ♬ original sound - Adam Rippon

Behind The Scenes Of The Figure Skating Staging Area

@adaripp What it’s like being an olympic figure skater when your coach is loud, annoying, and me. #beijing2022 #olympicscountdown #olympics #coachinglife #studentsbelike ♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

Piper Gilles

Outfit Reveal

@pipergilles @Team Canada x @lululemon = perfection #olympicspirit #olympictiktok #beijing2022 #fyp #olympics ♬ original sound - Justin wyss

Bed Tour

@pipergilles No cardboard beds here. Remote control all the way! #olympics #beijing2022 #beijingwinterolympics #teamcanada #fyp #skatingtiktok #olympian ♬ Edge - REZZ

