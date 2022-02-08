Trending
Here Are The Best Reactions To The NBA Trade Deadline So Far

Submitted by Jared Russo

The reactions have come in hot and heavy to both the CJ McCollum deal and the Sabonis/Haliburton trade.

The week of the NBA trade deadline either brings a lot of empty buzz and rumors, or some blockbuster deals.

This week has brought us four teams that decided to swap around some All-Star caliber players.

First, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum for some of their young talent, and then the Sacramento Kings dropped a bombshell on us by getting rid of sophomore sensation Tyrese Haliburton and disgruntled shooter Buddy Hield for the Pacers' best player Domantas Sabonis.


The response from Twitter has been nothing short of hilarious, as stunned NBA heads reacted to the news of both deals.

