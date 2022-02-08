KNICKS SHOULDN'T HAVE TAKEN OBI
Here Are The Best Reactions To The NBA Trade Deadline So Far
Submitted by Jared Russo
The week of the NBA trade deadline either brings a lot of empty buzz and rumors, or some blockbuster deals.
If I was an NBA GM at the trade deadline I would trade for all the good players. It's really not that hard.— Barry (@BarryOnHere) February 8, 2022
This week has brought us four teams that decided to swap around some All-Star caliber players.
First, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum for some of their young talent, and then the Sacramento Kings dropped a bombshell on us by getting rid of sophomore sensation Tyrese Haliburton and disgruntled shooter Buddy Hield for the Pacers' best player Domantas Sabonis.
The response from Twitter has been nothing short of hilarious, as stunned NBA heads reacted to the news of both deals.
this trade deadline got drunk realllll fast— CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 8, 2022
Pelicans, Blazers and Kings in a ferocious battle for the 10 seed in the Western Conference pic.twitter.com/NA9ULn1OrC— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 8, 2022
me trying to understand the kings side of the trade with the pacers pic.twitter.com/RFxLX9CPKl— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 8, 2022
The Sacramento Kings (2006-present) pic.twitter.com/BAwEQsU3or— Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 8, 2022
have the Kings seen Haliburton play?— Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2022
https://t.co/OuSatYkelI pic.twitter.com/9zg0ga7QI0— sean yoo (@SeanYoo) February 8, 2022
what a legendary meme trade by the kings— Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 8, 2022
they finally drafted someone good and did the equivalent of "oops sry, trying to delete"
NBA Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/BXk9gKRG97— StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2022
Kings pulled a "blow it up" trade and still wound up with the best player in that trade I ain't never seen no shit like that— ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) February 8, 2022
The Kings love to do content— Eric Freeman (@freemaneric) February 8, 2022
So the Kings traded everybody *but* Marvin Bagley? Lol— David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) February 8, 2022
Additional submission from Jared Russo:
Why Are Manatees Starving To Death In Florida?
To save manatees, show lagoons some love. Also, lettuce.
Comments