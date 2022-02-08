Here Are The Best Reactions To The NBA Trade Deadline So Far

The week of the NBA trade deadline either brings a lot of empty buzz and rumors, or some blockbuster deals.

If I was an NBA GM at the trade deadline I would trade for all the good players. It's really not that hard. — Barry (@BarryOnHere) February 8, 2022

This week has brought us four teams that decided to swap around some All-Star caliber players.

First, the New Orleans Pelicans acquired CJ McCollum for some of their young talent, and then the Sacramento Kings dropped a bombshell on us by getting rid of sophomore sensation Tyrese Haliburton and disgruntled shooter Buddy Hield for the Pacers' best player Domantas Sabonis.

The response from Twitter has been nothing short of hilarious, as stunned NBA heads reacted to the news of both deals.

this trade deadline got drunk realllll fast — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) February 8, 2022

Pelicans, Blazers and Kings in a ferocious battle for the 10 seed in the Western Conference pic.twitter.com/NA9ULn1OrC — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 8, 2022

me trying to understand the kings side of the trade with the pacers pic.twitter.com/RFxLX9CPKl — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) February 8, 2022

The Sacramento Kings (2006-present) pic.twitter.com/BAwEQsU3or — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) February 8, 2022

have the Kings seen Haliburton play? — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 8, 2022

what a legendary meme trade by the kings



they finally drafted someone good and did the equivalent of "oops sry, trying to delete" — Matt Ellentuck (@mellentuck) February 8, 2022

NBA Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/BXk9gKRG97 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 8, 2022

Kings pulled a "blow it up" trade and still wound up with the best player in that trade I ain't never seen no shit like that — ✨🦦America Is Musty🦦✨ (@DragonflyJonez) February 8, 2022

The Kings love to do content — Eric Freeman (@freemaneric) February 8, 2022