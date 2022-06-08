vile, if proved true
The New York Times Reports Disturbing New Details On Allegations Surrounding Deshaun Watson
The Lede
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson booked massage appointments with at least 66 different women over a 17-month period, according to a detailed report from The New York Times. This is on top of the now 24 different women suing Watson in civil court, alleging either sexual misconduct or sexual assault. The NYT reported that earlier Watson wanted to pay 22 accusers $100K each to settle out of court, and that he solicited "more than a hundred" massages with "strangers" through social media.
Key Details
- Watson spoke publicly since these new allegations came out, saying he's "never assaulted, harassed or disrespected a woman" in his life. Watson has denied all wrongdoing.
- His own legal team confirmed sexual conduct took place in three of the sessions, but said nothing illegal happened.
- The NFL is almost done with their investigation, and they've yet to put Watson on their commissioner's exempt list, which is used to keep players off the field without suspending them.
