Grading Every NBA Team On Their Moves/Trades/Signings From This Summer's Free Agency

If I missed anything, or stuff breaks after this is published, I don't know what to tell you. It's a weekend and I busted my hump putting this together so cut me some slack. Okay, let's get into it!

Atlanta Hawks

Added:

Via Free Agency

Aaron Holiday

Via Trade

Maurice Harkless (from Kings) Justin Holiday (from Kings) Dejounte Murray (from Spurs)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

A.J. Griffin (16th overall) Tyrese Martin (51st overall)

Lost:

Danilo Gallinari (traded to Spurs) Kevin Huerter (traded to Kings) Jock Landale (traded to Suns) Delon Wright (signed with Wizards) Gorgui Dieng

Grade: B-

Getting Dejounte Murray is a boon, a complete steal. I like Griffin, but this team still needs work on its defense, as well as getting rid of Collins and Capela for picks/players that it lost in the Murray deal.

Boston Celtics

Added:

Via Trade

Malcolm Brogdon (from Pacers)

Lost:

Daniel Theis (traded to Pacers) Aaron Nesmith (traded to Pacers) Nik Stauskas (traded to Pacers) Malik Fitts (traded to Pacers) Juwan Morgan (traded to Pacers)

Grade: A

The Gallinari signing isn't official (as of the time of this writing), but they got Brogdon who they desperately needed in the Finals, gave up no rotation players in the process, and look to be the favorites in the east again.

Brooklyn Nets

Added:

Via Free Agency

T.J. Warren Patty Mills

Via Trade

Royce O’Neale (from Jazz)

Lost:

Andre Drummond (signed with Bulls) Bruce Brown (signed with Nuggets) Goran Dragic (signed with Bulls) Kevin Durant???????????? Kyrie Irving?????????????

Grade: F

This is incomplete until we know what happens with Durant and Irving, but this is the biggest collapse in the history of the league. From the best team on paper, to nothing, within three years. An utter failure of ego and management. Why give up a first for Royce O'Neale???

Charlotte Hornets

Added:

Via Free Agency

Cody Martin

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Mark Williams (15th overall) Bryce McGowens (40th overall)

Grade: C+

This would have been higher if not for the arrests of both Miles Bridges and Montrezl Harrell. I can't comment or speculate until the legal process plays out, but this was not a great summer for a team that couldn't sign their first choice for head coach and just went with an old coach instead (sorry Steve Clifford).

Chicago Bulls

Added:

Via Free Agency

Andre Drummond Goran Dragic Zach Lavine Derrick Jones Jr.

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Dalen Terry (18th overall)

Lost:

Troy Brown Jr. (signed with Lakers)

Grade: B-

The moves themselves are good. Drummond and Dragic are fine. But the Ball injury and the Lavine overpay mean they are a first round exit yet again.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Robin Lopez Raul Neto Ricky Rubio

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Ochai Agbaji (14th overall) Khalifa Diop (39th overall) Isaiah Mobley (49th overall) Luke Travers (56th overall)

Grade: B+

If they can sign Collin Sexton on the cheap, and keep SexLand together, this team looks scary and this grade goes up to an A-.

Dallas Mavericks

Added:

Via Free Agency

JaVale McGee

Via Trade

Christian Wood (from Rockets)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Jaden Hardy (37th overall)

Lost:

Sterling Brown (traded to Rockets) Trey Burke (traded to Rockets) Marquese Chriss (traded to Rockets) Boban Marjanovic (traded to Rockets) Jalen Brunson (signed with Knicks)

Grade: C

I like the Wood trade, I like what they got going, but losing Brunson for nothing is awful and I'm not sure what else they can do to upgrade the roster around Luka.

Denver Nuggets

Added:

Via Free Agency

Bruce Brown DeAndre Jordan

Via Trade

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (from Wizards) Ish Smith (from Wizards)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Christian Braun (21st overall) Peyton Watson (30th overall) Ismael Kamagate (46th overall, via Blazers)

Lost:

Will Barton (traded to Wizards) JaMychal Green (traded to Thunder) Monte Morris (traded to Wizards) Facundo Campazzo Bryn Forbes

Grade: D+

Getting Brown is great, getting a healthy Murray and Porter Jr. back is also great. But that Barton/Morris deal was horrible, makes no sense to give up two better players for two worse players. Bad trade, makes no sense. Signing Jordan is also bonkers, he's washed!

Detroit Pistons

Added:

Via Free Agency

Marvin Bagley Kevin Knox

Via Trade

Alec Burks, Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker (from Knicks)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Jaden Ivey (5th overall) Jalen Duren (13th overall) Gabriele Procida (36th overall, via Blazers)

Lost:

Jerami Grant (traded to Blazers)

Grade: A+++++

I love what this team is doing, how lucky they got, and I hate it because I'm a salty Knicks fan. This team is so smart and set up for the next decade and I hate them, I'm so mad jelly. Kevin Knox cannot play basketball though, so that was the only mistake.

Golden State Warriors

Added:

Via Free Agency

Kevon Looney Donte DiVincenzo

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Patrick Baldwin Jr. (28th overall) Ryan Rollins (44th overall) Gui Santos (55th overall)

Lost:

Damion Lee (signed with Suns) Gary Payton II (signed with Blazers) Otto Porter Jr. (signed with Raptors) Juan Toscano-Anderson (signed with Lakers)

Grade: B-

It hurt to lose key guys in Payton and Porter and JTA. But they got back Looney on a smart deal and DiVincenzo as a fourth splash brother is downright scary to think about.

Houston Rockets

Added:

Via Free Agency

Jae'Sean Tate

Via Trade

Sterling Brown (from Mavericks) Trey Burke (from Mavericks) Marquese Chriss (from Mavericks) Boban Marjanovic (from Mavericks)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Jabari Smith (3rd overall) Tari Eason (17th overall) TyTy Washington Jr. (29th overall)

Lost:

Trevelin Queen (signed with 76ers) John Wall (waived) Christian Wood (traded to Mavericks)

Grade: A

This team was so screwed when they dealt Harden and Westbrook, and now they're in such a fantastic spot. Jabari fell to them, they have a legit squad of talented youngsters, and I love the Tate contract. Good for the Rockets and their fans.

Indiana Pacers

Added:

Via Trade

Daniel Theis (from Celtics) Aaron Nesmith (from Celtics) Nik Stauskas (from Celtics) Malik Fitts (from Celtics) Juwan Morgan (from Celtics)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Benedict Mathurin (6th overall) Andrew Nembhard (31st overall) Hugo Besson (58th overall) Kendall Brown (48th overall)

Lost:

Ricky Rubio (signed with Cavs) T.J. Warren (signed with Nets) Malcolm Brogdon (traded to Celtics)

Grade: B-

I think if Mathurin turns out to be good, this was an okay summer. They got an okay return for Brogdon, and if they can steal Ayton, and deal Hield/Turner, this will be a great young team with Haliburton (cannot believe they got him, still). But this is an okay franchise that is okay, stuck on the treadmill of mediocrity. Ho-hum yet again.

LA Clippers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Amir Coffey Ivica Zubac John Wall

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Moussa Diabate (43rd overall)

Lost:

Isaiah Hartenstein (signed with Knicks)

Grade: B-

Losing Hartenstein hurts, he was great. But they have a full roster, got Zubac back (he's so underrated) and now have a rejuvenated Wall/George/Leonard trio to trot out there! They should be good again.

LA Lakers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Troy Brown Jr. Thomas Bryant Damian Jones Juan Toscano-Anderson Lonnie Walker IV

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Max Christie (35th overall)

Lost:

Malik Monk (signed with Kings)

Grade: D-

They didn't get rid of Westbrook! That should be an F right there!! They can't get Kyrie, that's not happening. The free agents they signed are good, I like Bryant when healthy. But this team is bad and none of this matters lol. Malik Monk is a draft bust, not losing much there. Kendrick Nunn was only good because of hashtag Heat Culture.

Memphis Grizzlies

Added:

Via Free Agency

Tyus Jones

Via Trade

Danny Green (from 76ers)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Jake LaRavia (19th overall) David Roddy (23rd overall) Kennedy Chandler (38th overall) Vince Williams Jr. (47th overall)

Lost:

DeAnthony Melton (traded to 76ers) Kyle Anderson (signed with Timberwolves)

Grade: B-

They lost two key guys who I liked, and I'm assuming their draft picks are more home runs (they cannot miss apparently). Losing JJJ for a few months really hurts, though.

Miami Heat

Added:

Via Free Agency

Victor Oladipo Dewayne Dedmon Caleb Martin

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Nikola Jovic (27th overall)

Lost:

P.J. Tucker (signed with 76ers)

Grade: C-

They gave Oladipo too much money. Tucker has to be almost done with his career, they can't keep relying on old guys for much longer. And while I hope Jovic turns out to be good, this team didn't really change and they will foolishly chase the Durant sweepstakes and be losers for it.

Milwaukee Bucks

Added:

Via Free Agency

Joe Ingles Jevon Carter Wesley Matthews Serge Ibaka Bobby Portis

Via 2022 NBA Draft

MarJon Beauchamp (24th overall)

Grade: A

They didn't lose anyone!!! They only added good basketball players who fit into their team!!! They get back a healthy Middleton!!! They could win it all, no notes Bucks front office, good job.

Minnesota Timberwolves

Added:

Via Free Agency

Taurean Prince Kyle Anderson Bryn Forbes

Via Trade

Rudy Gobert (from Jazz)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Wendell Moore Jr. (26th overall) Josh Minott (45th overall) Matteo Spagnolo (50th overall)

Lost:

Malik Beasley (traded to Jazz) Patrick Beverley (traded to Jazz) Leandro Bolmaro (traded to Jazz) Josh Okogie (signed with Suns) Jarred Vanderbilt (traded to Jazz) Walker Kessler (traded to Jazz)

Grade: F-

I cannot believe a team gave up THAT MUCH for Rudy Gobert, a man who can play great defense in the regular season and cannot be played in the playoffs. Just a horrible franchise that went backwards. Truly one of the worst trades in NBA history, holy smokes.

New Orleans Pelicans

Added:

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Dyson Daniels (8th overall) EJ Liddell (41st overall) Karlo Matković (52nd overall)

Grade: A-

They drafted some guys who maybe can help, they signed Zion to an ironclad contract so that the Knicks cannot get him, and they have a good thing going. Playoff team for sure.

My New York Knicks

Added:

Via Free Agency

We got Jalen Brunson!!!!!!!!!!!! And we resigned Mitchell Robinson! And somehow got Isaiah Hartenstein from the Clippers?????

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Trevor Keels (42nd overall)

Lost:

A lot of good will with the fanbase for giving up the number 11 pick for a bunch of bad future picks to be used to dump salary, and not like Fournier's deal or anything worthwhile Nerlens Noel, Kemba Walker, Alec Burks (traded to Pistons)

Grade: B

This team clearly doesn't want to tank for Victor Wembanyama, which is what 28 NBA teams should be doing honestly. They finally got a point guard for the first time in over twenty years, and they have a solid foundation built on a young core. But I will never forgive them for taking Obi Toppin over Tyrese Haliburton, or doing any of the other dumb things we do on a daily basis. Fringe playoff team, probable play-in team. Progress? Barely.

OKC Thunder

Added:

Via Free Agency

Lu Dort

Via Trade

JaMychal Green (from Nuggets)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Chet Holmgren (2nd overall) Ousmane Dieng (11th overall) Jalen Williams (12th overall) Jaylin Williams (34th overall)

Lost:

Isaiah Roby (waived)

Grade: A-

That Dort contract is nausea-inducing. Waiving Roby makes zero sense. But they drafted Chet, so they get a borderline, automatic A-. Kid looks like a stud already.

Orlando Magic

Added:

Via Free Agency

Gary Harris Mo Bamba

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Paolo Banchero (1st overall) Caleb Houstan (32nd overall)

Lost:

Robin Lopez (signed with Cavs)

Grade: C+

I hope they know what they're doing. Paolo will be good. Better than Jabari or Chet? They better hope so, they didn't even meet with him in person before drafting him number one overall. Keeping Fultz, Isaac, Harris, and Bamba for those prices is mind boggling to me, I'd get rid of all of them and use the money on anyone else.

Philadelphia 76ers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Danuel House Jr. Trevelin Queen P.J. Tucker

Via Trade

DeAnthony Melton (from Grizzlies)

Lost:

Danny Green (traded to Grizzlies)

Grade: A-

Harden giving up $15 million is a godsend! BUT Morey is still are overpaying Tobias, and Doc is playing Thybulle on offense lol. But everything else they did was terrific!

Phoenix Suns

Added:

Via Free Agency

Damion Lee Josh Okogie

Via Trade

Jock Landale (from Hawks)

Lost:

Aaron Holiday (signed with Hawks) JaVale McGee (signed with Mavericks) Deandre Ayton???

Grade: Incomplete

If they can get Durant for Ayton, Bridges, Johnson and picks, it's a game changing swing in direction. If not, this team needs to blow it up and get rid of their stingy, stinky owner.

Portland Trail Blazers

Added:

Via Free Agency

Gary Payton II

Via Trade

Jerami Grant (from Pistons)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Shaedon Sharpe (7th overall) Jabari Walker (57th overall)

Lost:

Eric Bledsoe (waived) Joe Ingles (signed with Bucks)

Grade: B? I guess?

They are really trying to retool this team around Lillard, whose best days are behind him. It might work, but they should have given him up in a Rudy Gobert-esque trade package and started over. That WCF sweep against the Warriors showed the ceiling, and they will never hit that again.

Sacramento Kings

Added:

Via Free Agency

Malik Monk

Via Trade

Kevin Huerter (from Hawks)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Keegan Murray (4th overall)

Lost:

Maurice Harkless (traded to Hawks) Justin Holiday (traded to Hawks) Damian Jones (signed with Lakers) Donte DiVincenzo (signed with Warriors)

Grade: F

They didn't draft Ivey, they gave away Haliburton, and are still the Kings!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA please get rid of the owner.

San Antonio Spurs

Added:

Via Free Agency

Isaiah Roby

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Jeremy Sochan (9th overall) Malaki Branham (20th overall) Blake Wesley (25th overall)

Lost:

Jock Landale (traded to Hawks) Dejounte Murray (traded to Hawks) Lonnie Walker IV (signed with Lakers)

Grade: A+

If Murray wasn't going to resign, get rid of him for a haul of picks. Blowing it up for the best prospect since LeBron is the right move and everyone should be vying for Victor Wembanyama. If you can't win with this team, try without them! I love the strategy by the Spurs, they're usually ahead of the curve.

Toronto Raptors

Added:

Via Free Agency

Otto Porter Jr.

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Christian Koloko (33rd overall)

Grade: C

Wake me when they trade for Kevin Durant, and if not, then don't mention this team to me for another decade. I like Scottie Barnes and VanVleet, I wish they were Knicks.

Utah Jazz

Added:

Via Trade

Malik Beasley (from Timberwolves) Patrick Beverley (from Timberwolves) Leandro Bolmaro (from Timberwolves) Jarred Vanderbilt (from Timberwolves)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Walker Kessler (22nd overall, via Timberwolves)

Lost:

Rudy Gobert (traded to Timberwolves) Juancho Hernangomez (waived) Danuel House Jr. (signed with 76ers) Royce O’Neale (traded to Nets)

Grade: A+

They got rid of Rudy! Nobody liked him and he was holding this team back. They replaced Quinn, which stinks, but they got so many draft picks that Danny Ainge can either rebuild around Donovan like he did with Paul Pierce in 2008 OR just blow it up and have more draft capital than Sam Presti and the Thunder.

Washington Wizards

Added:

Via Free Agency

Delon Wright

Via Trade

Will Barton (from Nuggets) Monte Morris (from Nuggets)

Via 2022 NBA Draft

Johnny Davis (10th overall) Yannick Nzosa (54th overall)

Lost:

Thomas Bryant (signed with Lakers) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (traded to Nuggets) Raul Neto (signed with Cavs) Ish Smith (traded to Nuggets)

Grade: D

Giving Beal the supermax was a mistake, they are now stuck in an impossible situation. Roster is a mess, lots of mediocre talent that won't live up to its potential. They can't tank for picks, just a total waste. A forgettable team and a forgettable franchise.