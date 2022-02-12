PRIEST HOLMES
Get Into The Super Bowl Spirit By Watching This Priest Burn A Defender With A Nice Double Move
Submitted by Jared Russo
Amen to this video of a priest pulling a sick move to catch a long bomb.
Never allowed to go to church again if you get double moved by the priest. Rules are rules pic.twitter.com/q8CezRLrfY— Ian Hartitz (@Ihartitz) February 12, 2022
Additional submission from Jared Russo:
San Francisco Is The Latest City To Consider Tackling Its Housing Crisis By Taxing Empty Homes
On Feb 8. San Francisco became the latest city to consider a vacancy tax for housing that is unused for extended periods of time.
