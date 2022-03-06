GOTTA GO FAST
Georgia DT Jordan Davis, Weighing In At 341 Pounds, Runs 40-yard Dash Faster Than Some Starting Quarterbacks
Submitted by Jared Russo
The NFL Combine for incoming rookies is always full of surprises. None more this year than this viral clip going around the internet.
lmaoooo pic.twitter.com/GfREetoFPj— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) March 5, 2022
BIG MAN MOVIN.@GeorgiaFootball DL @jordanxdavis99 with an UNREAL 4.82u at 341 lbs. 😱— NFL (@NFL) March 5, 2022
📺: #NFLCombine on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/aEVRSssbOC
Comments