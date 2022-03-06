Trending
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

GOTTA GO FAST

Georgia DT Jordan Davis, Weighing In At 341 Pounds, Runs 40-yard Dash Faster Than Some Starting Quarterbacks

Submitted by Jared Russo

Georgia DT Jordan Davis, Weighing In At 341 Pounds, Runs 40-yard Dash Faster Than Some Starting Quarterbacks
Here's the slo-mo comparison showing how ridiculously good Jordan's run was.

The NFL Combine for incoming rookies is always full of surprises. None more this year than this viral clip going around the internet.

Comments

Additional submission from Jared Russo: