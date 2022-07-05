THAT WAS SCARY
Watch How The F1 Car Halo Saved Alfa Romeo Driver Zhou Guanyu After A Terrifying First Turn Crash At The British Grand Prix
Alfa Romeo F1 drive Zhou Guanyu was involved in a scary accident on Sunday July 3, 2022, during this year's British Grand Prix at Silverstone.
Zhou started ninth on the grid and his car was flipped over at the first turn. It rolled into the stands, wedging itself in between barriers.
After the race Zhou posted a message on Instagram, saying he was doing ok.
Here's what the crash looked like from the nearest stands:
@frank_alberino credits to @ted_meagher98 #silverstone #silverstonecrash #f1 ♬ suono originale - Francesco Alberino
@ted_meagher98 Part 2 #silverstone #silverstonecrash #georgerussell #zhouguanyu ♬ original sound - Meagher Brian
Alternate view:
The Aftermath: