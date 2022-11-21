FIFA World Cup Day Two Highlights

The World Cup in Qatar began on Sunday, November 20, 2022. The tournament was kicked off by an absurd quote from the Fifa president, and if you've been following the news — including captains asked to not wear a pro-LGTBQ armband or risk getting carded, and one journalist being apprehended for wearing a rainbow T-shirt — it really feels like this tournament is trying its best to make people feel unhappy and unwelcome.

What Happened Yesterday

Qatar 0-2 Ecuador

Ecuador beat Qatar comfortably, but the South American fans set quite the precedent for the tournament. We might see this one come back again.

Ecuador is leading Qatar 2-0 in the first game of the 2022 FIFA World Cup 🇪🇨



Ecuadorian fans are chanting "Queremos Cerveza", which translates to "We want beer"



(via @nexta_tv)pic.twitter.com/Y3dZ9iarmt — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) November 20, 2022

What Happened Today

England 6-2 Iran

Will it come home? Who knows, but the lads are off to a good start. Two of England's young superstars — Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka — scored and after adding England's sixth goal, Jack Grealish dedicated his celebration to a young fan and his friend named Finlay.

For you Finlay ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BomJEA0oy6 — Jack Grealish (@JackGrealish) November 21, 2022

Senegal 0-2 Netherlands

The African champions, who are without their star player Sadio Mane, gave the Dutch a solid fight, but came up short with ten minutes to go. The Dutch team are relying on a bunch of talented kids who're itching to showcase their talents to the world, and they're on the right track.

USA 1-1 Wales

After missing out on the 2018 World Cup in Russia, this American team is dying to set the record straight. They showed out pretty well against Wales, but a few inconsistencies meant they couldn't take home three points. There was a heart-in-mouth moment at the end, but Kellyn Acosta took one for the team and made sure his club teammate Gareth Bale didn't score a late winner.

🇺🇸 Kellyn Acosta and 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Gareth Bale are teammates at LAFC but Acosta took one for his country and fouled Bale to stop him from scoring the potential match winner tonight 😅 #3Sports #Qatar2022onMG pic.twitter.com/RqrWPSAZWy — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) November 21, 2022

What To Expect Tomorrow

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia : Messi and Argentina will start things off tomorrow in what is most likely to be the little magician's final World Cup. Argentina are favored to go deep into the tournament, so it's ok if you miss this one.

Denmark vs Tunisia : After Denmark's scary 2020 moment, not only has the team welcomed back Christian Eriksen, they're one of the nations to be vocal about their protests in Qatar.

Mexico vs Poland : Mexico might be the best North American team in the tournament and are definitely exciting to watch. The winner of this tie most likely advances through, so it could get spicy.

France vs Australia: The defending world champs are almost unrecognizable after losing players to injury, one as recently as this weekend. Australia have always been a bogey team — never really a threat, but not a pushover either, so expect a tough match from both sides tomorrow.

What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.