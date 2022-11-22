FIFA World Cup Day Three Highlights

Day three and we've already got the first proper upset in the tournament. All eyes were on Messi and the defending champions France who both took the field today. From upsets to brief moments of here we go again, here's what happened at the World Cup today.

What Happened Today

Argentina 1-2 Saudi Arabia

Yesterday I said you could miss this match — I apologize. I thought it was a given that Messi and co. would steamroll past Saudi Arabia, but my ignorant take failed to realize that SA are coached by Hervé Renard, a mythic French coach who's won two Africa Cup of Nations gold medals with two different countries. TL;DR — good coach, didn't see that coming.

You're going to want to turn the sound up for this one 🔊🆙



The Arabic call of the game-winning goal for Saudi Arabia is absolute 🔥🔥🔥



(via @beINSPORTS) pic.twitter.com/4ebzDY8Iy3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

▪️ First coach to win two AFCON titles with two different teams

▪️ Took Morocco to first World Cup in 20 years in 2018

▪️ Beat 2022 World Cup favorites Argentina with Saudi Arabia



Hervé Renard is international football heritage 👏 pic.twitter.com/0bafm5whyF — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Denmark 0-0 Tunisia

The first nil-all draw of the tournament, both teams were competitive but simply lacked the composure to take home three points for their country.

In protest of Qatar's human rights record, Denmark take the field wearing special jerseys with muted crests and sponsor logos. 🇩🇰's sponsor Hummel released a statement that said, "We don’t wish to be visible during a tournament that has cost thousands of people their lives." pic.twitter.com/35tcnpHOJ6 — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) November 22, 2022

528 days after suffering a cardiac arrest and collapsing on the pitch during Euro 2020, Christian Eriksen will step out on the pitch for Denmark at the World Cup.



Truly an inspirational story ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WCRv3CHG67 — LADbible (@ladbible) November 22, 2022

Mexico 0-0 Poland

In 2018 there was only one goalless draw, now we've already got two. Both these teams are sneaky. They have a few star players, good coaches and aren't a long-shot away from making a surprising deep run. Today's star though was Mexico's man between the sticks, their grizzled 37-year-old vet Memo aka Guillermo Ochoa who stopped a Polish penalty in the 58th minute.

This sideline view of Ochoa's penalty save for Mexico is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/1WNkAuYUnG — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

France 4-1 Australia

France had an electric first few minutes to start the game, but then Australia turned things upside down with a breakaway goal in just nine minutes. Also, one of France's defenders got injured and subbed off during the goal and for a moment you thought the defending champs were going to go out with a whimper. That did not happen, France striker Olivier Giroud made history with a brace and Les Blues composed themselves to a solid dub.

Another look at Craig Goodwin's goal that gives Australia an early lead!! 🇦🇺 pic.twitter.com/w7cplxbXyX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

RABIOT TIES IT



France levels the score 💪 pic.twitter.com/JT5ZFlagwH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

Shoutout Olivier Giroud:



▪️ Never featured for France's youth team

▪️ Didn't get his first senior cap until he was 25

▪️ Didn't get a major European move until Arsenal bought him at 25

▪️ Only played 40 minutes in Euro 2020



Level with Henry on France goals at age 36 😤 pic.twitter.com/DIxmZszL8e — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2022

Still can't believe Mbappe didn't score here 😬😅 pic.twitter.com/7GmOPwWwPO — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 22, 2022

What Happens Tomorrow

Morocco vs Croatia : Croatia are your favorite team's favorite team. Their talismanic star Luka Modric, now 37-years-old, is playing in his last big tournament and after reaching as far as the finals, they'd be itching to give him an epic send off. But don't expect Morocco to be a pushover. Currently ranked second best in Africa, Morocco has a bunch of players who're big fan favorites across Europe, and they're carrying all that momentum into tournament.

Germany vs Japan : You can never count Germany out of the World Cup. Their coach has had time to settle in, the players in the squad have stared to gel well together and they have one of the world's most exciting young players — 19-year-old Jamal Musiala. Japan meanwhile are on the higher end when it comes to average squad ages, and last time out, in 2018, gave European golden boys Belgium a run for their money.

Spain vs Costa Rica : It's been more than a decade since Spanish football was considered to be untouchable at the national stage. Now with a young crop of players (like Pedri, Ansu Fati, Gavi and Nico Williams) who embody the same spirit their predecessors, Spain have nothing to lose. Last time, in 2018, Costa Rica were winless and managed only one draw in three games, but this tournament's squad has a lot of new fresh faces representing their country at the World Cup for the first time.

Belgium vs Canada: This is surely the last attempt for Belgium's so-called golden generation to get a cup. In 2018 they lost to eventual winners France and in 2014 they lost to eventual finalists Argentina. Six players in the squad have more than 100 caps and one's on 94 — there's a lot of experience and it's never delivered. Canada on the other hand are making only their second World Cup appearance and first since 1986. Led by rising stars Alphonso Davies and Jonathan David, expect Les Rouges to put up a worthy fight in Qatar.

What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.