FIFA World Cup Day Six Highlights

How can you not root for a nation that's fighting on the soccer pitch and against a tyrannical regime at home? Iran put in a shift today and it might be good enough to take them through to the knockouts. But who's in their way? Yup. The US.

What Happened Today

Wales 0-2 Iran

This is what cup soccer is about. Iran got drubbed in their opener and Wales clawed their way back to win a point in theirs. Things were getting hectic as the game opened up towards the end, and then the Welsh GK got a red card and things started to unravel deep stoppage time with a beautiful Iran shot from outside the box that broke the deadlock. That pretty much deflated Wales, Iran got a second goal and wrapped up a spectacular win.

IRAN SCORES IN THE 98th MINUTE 😱🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/5yPWevQ4YS — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

The emotions of the FIFA World Cup pic.twitter.com/qgbcHsCqxd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Ramin Rezaeian dedicates his goal to the people of Iran 🇮🇷 pic.twitter.com/7dl0kJwAau — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Qatar 1-3 Senegal

Senegal did what they had to do. They needed a win to keep their knockout hopes alive and they did. Senegal still don't like they're at their threatening best in the tournament, but we all know it's about momentum, and for now it looks like they're on the right track.

"HOW IS IT POSSIBLE THAT THIS IS NOT A PENALTY KICK?!... AFTER WHAT HAPPENED YESTERDAY AGAINST CRISTIANO RONALDO?!" @AlexiLalas couldn't believe that Qatar was not awarded a penalty kick ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/IRKXBuyWwl — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

DIA SCORES SENEGAL'S FIRST GOAL OF THE 2022 FIFA WORLD CUP 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/p5pruvBuQP — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

What a SAVE by Mendy! 🧤😤 pic.twitter.com/LbNrJfDchN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

QATAR SCORES ITS FIRST EVER GOAL AT THE FIFA WORLD CUP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/oLogqR1IJd — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Netherlands 1-1 Ecuador

The Dutch started off perfectly. Cody Gakpo got on the scorecard with a rocket strike — but then something weird happened. The Netherlands slowly, minute by minute, started to get outplayed by Ecuador — they had 15 overall shots (Netherlands had two) and hit the target four more times than their opponents. A draw means that they remain in control of going into the knockouts in their next game against Senegal.

That didn't take long ⚡️



Cody Gakpo gets things started for the Netherlands 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/rV8MmgCgQo — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

ENNER EQUALIZES FOR ECUADOR 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/ocAAOWqsBZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

OFF THE CROSSBAR



Ecuador was this close to taking the lead 😬 pic.twitter.com/zNe5KrbuUv — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Enner Valencia receives an ovation from the fans as he is carried off the field due to injury 🇪🇨 pic.twitter.com/zSVQzqvtxq — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

England 0-0 USA

It's hard to tell if England or the US will be more surprised when they head back to their locker rooms. England will be thinking if the US are really that good or if they put in a sub par shift, whereas the US will be thinking how in god's name they didn't take home the win. The draw doesn't put too much pressure on England, who should still see off Wales and go through, but now the US just need to be Iran (heartbreak) and they'd be in the knockouts for the first time since 2014.

Massive stop by Zimmerman 🚫 pic.twitter.com/Sbsh4qrnJT — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

Oh my 😳



What a CHANCE for Weston McKennie pic.twitter.com/uRMhyV5MVw — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

George Weah cheers on his son, Tim Weah, as he comes off the field 👏 pic.twitter.com/88HrGtkk42 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

After playing in his last FIFA World Cup 16 years ago, Claudio Reyna watches his son Gio make his FIFA World Cup debut for the @USMNT ❤️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZWVPKAtZ0w — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 25, 2022

What Happens Tomorrow

Tunisia vs Australia : Australia's already tasted defeat and are at the bottom of their group. Tunisia have already weathered a tough Danish storm and are not a pushover squad. Both teams will be temped to be more cautious — as defeat would effectively mean going home after the group stages.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia : Saudi Arabia go into this game topping a group that includes Argentina, Mexico and Poland. How about that? Coach Hervé Renard believes in his team and now it's time to see what they're made of. Poland meanwhile were a missed penalty away from a win, and expect some spicy tackles if things stay stalemate after an hour of play.

France vs Denmark : Despite their high injury count, France's solid opening win means the pressure is all on Denmark. It'll be interesting to see if the Danes play safe and let others teams falter, or try and take things into their own hands against the world champs.

Argentina vs Mexico: This might be Mexico's chance to prove that they're indeed the best North American team at the tournament. Argentina have already been stunned by Saudi Arabia and Mexico have a point more than them on the board. An Argentine implosion would be an anti-climactic ending to a wonderful last three year, but I really don't see that happening.

Our roundups will take a break on the weekend and resume on Monday, November 28. Thanks for tuning in!

