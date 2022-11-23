FIFA World Cup Day Four Highlights

Day four of the tournament had its ups and downs. Chaos continued with another unlikely defeat, while another zero-zero draw started the day off.

What Happened Today

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

On paper this looked like an even fight, but Morocco no doubt will be the more happier side. It doesn't matter if you get outplayed in a game as long as you don't lose points — and that's exactly what Morocco did. They still have a good shot to get into the knockouts, and Croatia meanwhile will load more pressure on themselves in their next two games.

Germany 1-2 Japan

To call this an upset would be a disservice to Japan. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu tinkered with substitutions and it paid off. Germany had more of the ball, were passing better but in the end a brief moment of laziness from German defender Niklas Süle, keeping Japanese forward Asano onside, was their undoing.

The whole Japan bench went wild for Takuma Asano’s goal 🎉



(via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/AvoxfGaYjo — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 23, 2022

The Japanese call for both of Japan's goals vs Germany was 🔥🔥🔥



Turn up the sound and give it a listen ⬇️🎙 pic.twitter.com/KCuI6PfJAD — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Japanese people celebrating Japan win over Germany in the famous Shibuya Crossing 🔥 Football is such a beautiful game ⚽️ Congratulations Japan 🇯🇵 They aren't blocking the roads, they are celebrating when the lights is green for pedestrians 😉 #WorldcupQatar2022 #GermanyVsJapan pic.twitter.com/us70FNn0yF — Jean31 (@jean3107_jean31) November 23, 2022

Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

The World Cup's first proper drubbing is here, and it was fun. Spain looked fluid and everything seemed to click. Their coach Luis Enrique mixed things up in defense, opting to play Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo instead of a recognized defender at center back, and the gambled paid off. Costa Rica didn't bother Spain at all, and this game helped Spain get nicely into rhythm.

Gavi means history. He’s third youngest goalscorer in World Cup history with 18 years and 110 days following Pelé (!) and Manuel Rosas. ⭐️🇪🇸 #Qatar2022



He’s the youngest goalscorer in Spain history at World Cup.



Golden Boy and Kopa Trophy winner this year.



Born August 5, 2004. pic.twitter.com/SybJhqSosJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 23, 2022

Pedri's game by numbers vs Costa Rica:



96.63% passing accuracy

92 touches

57 minutes played

15 final third entries (most)

7 duels won

3 ball recoveries

3 chances created

2 duels won



The Pedri x Gavi partnership really could be Xavi v Iniesta v2... 😜 pic.twitter.com/iE8e2QC512 — Squawka (@Squawka) November 23, 2022

11': Dani Olmo ⚽️

21': Marco Asensio ⚽️

31': Ferran Torres ⚽️

54': Ferran Torres ⚽️

74': Gavi ⚽️

90': Carlos Soler ⚽️

90+2': Alvaro Morata ⚽️



Watch all SEVEN of Spain's goals ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/X6CQuLP9cE — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

Belgium 1-0 Canada

Canada weren't going to go down without a fight, and they almost got Belgium early on. Star player Alphonso Davies failed to convert a penalty, and since that moment in the game the Red Devils looked like they had a better grip on things. When your keeper saves a penalty kick, the energy definitely spreads through to everyone in the squad. At the end, Belgium's experience kept them in charge of the game.

BLOCKED BY COURTOIS



The search for a first-ever men's FIFA World Cup goal continues for Canada pic.twitter.com/M3v0ClUOfZ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

BATSHUAYI PUTS BELGIUM OUT IN FRONT 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/s6ED21MAYH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 23, 2022

What Happens Tomorrow

Switzerland vs Cameroon : The Swiss haven't gotten into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for nearly 70 years. They've never been much of a threat but this squad's been been through the trenches, including a QF penalty shootout defeat in Euro 2020. Cameroon meanwhile are back in the WC after not qualifying for the last one. Now coached by national icon Rigobert Song, they haven't won a game at the tournament since 2002, and will be desperate to turn things around.

Uruguay vs South Korea : Both these teams have things to prove and don't have any baggage coming into the tournament. South Korean Son Heung-min is a superstar, so all eyes and the defenders will be focusing him, while a bunch of veterans will line up for Uruguay (Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani), who you might not see grace the soccer pitch for much longer.

Portugal vs Ghana : Portugal's aging star Cristiano Ronaldo was recently sacked by his club, so expect a lot of the game commentary revolving around that. Ghana are back in the WC after missing out in Russia 2018. Their squad has a lot new fresh faces that they've recruited over the years, thanks to players' dual nationalities, and it'll give the Black Stars a new dimension this tournament that we haven't seen before.

Brazil vs Serbia: All eyes will be on the team in yellow this tournament. Two tournaments ago they were humiliated at home and last time out in Russia they were taken out in the quarterfinals. Led by the evocative Neymar and rock in defense Thiago Silva, Brazil are favored to take home the cup this year. Serbia has a bunch of individual threats, and are coming into the tournament with five wins in their last six matches.

What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.