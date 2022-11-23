Popular
THE UPSETS CONTINUE

FIFA World Cup Day Four Highlights

Europe's big boys were in action today.
Day four of the tournament had its ups and downs. Chaos continued with another unlikely defeat, while another zero-zero draw started the day off.


What Happened Today

Morocco 0-0 Croatia

On paper this looked like an even fight, but Morocco no doubt will be the more happier side. It doesn't matter if you get outplayed in a game as long as you don't lose points — and that's exactly what Morocco did. They still have a good shot to get into the knockouts, and Croatia meanwhile will load more pressure on themselves in their next two games.



Germany 1-2 Japan

To call this an upset would be a disservice to Japan. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu tinkered with substitutions and it paid off. Germany had more of the ball, were passing better but in the end a brief moment of laziness from German defender Niklas Süle, keeping Japanese forward Asano onside, was their undoing.


Spain 7-0 Costa Rica

The World Cup's first proper drubbing is here, and it was fun. Spain looked fluid and everything seemed to click. Their coach Luis Enrique mixed things up in defense, opting to play Manchester City midfielder Rodrigo instead of a recognized defender at center back, and the gambled paid off. Costa Rica didn't bother Spain at all, and this game helped Spain get nicely into rhythm.


Belgium 1-0 Canada

Canada weren't going to go down without a fight, and they almost got Belgium early on. Star player Alphonso Davies failed to convert a penalty, and since that moment in the game the Red Devils looked like they had a better grip on things. When your keeper saves a penalty kick, the energy definitely spreads through to everyone in the squad. At the end, Belgium's experience kept them in charge of the game.


What Happens Tomorrow

  • Switzerland vs Cameroon: The Swiss haven't gotten into the quarterfinals of the World Cup for nearly 70 years. They've never been much of a threat but this squad's been been through the trenches, including a QF penalty shootout defeat in Euro 2020. Cameroon meanwhile are back in the WC after not qualifying for the last one. Now coached by national icon Rigobert Song, they haven't won a game at the tournament since 2002, and will be desperate to turn things around.

  • Uruguay vs South Korea: Both these teams have things to prove and don't have any baggage coming into the tournament. South Korean Son Heung-min is a superstar, so all eyes and the defenders will be focusing him, while a bunch of veterans will line up for Uruguay (Diego Godin, Martin Caceres, Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani), who you might not see grace the soccer pitch for much longer.

  • Portugal vs Ghana: Portugal's aging star Cristiano Ronaldo was recently sacked by his club, so expect a lot of the game commentary revolving around that. Ghana are back in the WC after missing out in Russia 2018. Their squad has a lot new fresh faces that they've recruited over the years, thanks to players' dual nationalities, and it'll give the Black Stars a new dimension this tournament that we haven't seen before.

  • Brazil vs Serbia: All eyes will be on the team in yellow this tournament. Two tournaments ago they were humiliated at home and last time out in Russia they were taken out in the quarterfinals. Led by the evocative Neymar and rock in defense Thiago Silva, Brazil are favored to take home the cup this year. Serbia has a bunch of individual threats, and are coming into the tournament with five wins in their last six matches.


What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.


Comments

