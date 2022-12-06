FIFA World Cup Day 17 Highlights

What Happened Today

Morocco 0 (3)–(1) 0 Spain

Even though you're probably going to hear the word "upset" associated with Morocco's shootout win over Spain, that's not exactly right. No team has scored a goal in regulation at the World Cup against Morocco yet, and the Atlas Lions are low-key looking like the best team in Qatar.

Spain had 77 percent of possession, and took more shots than Morocco, but their overall threat was negligible. After two hours of soccer, it went to a shootout.

Morocco's leader Achraf Hakimi, who hugs his mom after each win, scored an ice-cold panenka penalty kick after Moroccan GK and MOTM Yassine Bounou stopped three Spanish penalty kicks, each with a wide grin.

Spain will have some soul-searching to do after this. There are promising teenagers on the team who will come back to the world stage hungrier, but the older ones might take this cue and consider stepping aside.

Morocco has advanced to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals and becomes the fourth African team to reach the men’s FIFA World Cup Quarterfinals! 🇲🇦👏



Portugal 6–1 Switzerland

Portugal came out with a point to prove, and proved it — with an exclamation point. After finally making the decision to bring Cristiano Ronaldo off the bench, Portugal has transformed its team into a serious contender.

Switzerland will feel like a train hit them — they were down 0–4 an hour in. Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos was the star of today's show after scoring a cool hat trick in just his fourth appearance for the country.

A Gonçalo Ramos hat trick sees Portugal power past Switzerland and advance to the 2022 FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal 🙌🇵🇹



What Happens Next, On Friday, December 9

Croatia vs Brazil: Croatia have quietly marched on in the tournament without much fuss, while Brazil just turned things up a notch with their last win. Brazil has all the momentum, whereas Croatia will play their part as the more pragmatic opponent in this tie.

Netherlands vs Argentina: The Dutch team are having fun and playing well, and similarly, after their initial shock, so are Argentina. This one will probably be a standout game in the tournament, so make sure you tune in.

Knockout Bracket

What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.