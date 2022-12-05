FIFA World Cup Day 16 Highlights

What Happened Today

Japan 1 (1)-(3) 1 Croatia

Japan really came through in this tournament. They didn't shy away from playing their brand of soccer and had some spectacular games in the group stages, but they finally came up short — albeit in the most painful way.

Croatia drew level in the game and kept their standards to the bare minimum, refusing to let Japan regain the lead, but also not taking it themselves. Croatian keeper Dominik Livaković was the star of the shootout, and he saved three out of Japan's first four penalty kicks. Either Livaković is clairvoyant or Japan didn't bother practicing penalties even once this tournament.

Brazil 4-1 South Korea

South Korea's fairytale entry into the knockout stage was instantly ended by Brazil. The Seleção, in yellow, looked at their very best. Star player Neymar was welcomed back into the team and Brazil were up 4–0 at halftime.

South Korea got a sweet consolation goal, but as things stand, everything is pointing toward a potential Brazil vs Argentina semifinal showdown — if Argentina follows Brazil with a win on Friday, December 9.

What Happens Tomorrow

Winners of each below tie will face one another in the quarterfinals on December 10

Morocco vs Spain: Spain have the better well-oiled side overall but are winless in their last two games whereas Morocco's form this tournament has been top notch.

Portugal vs Switzerland: So far, Switzerland have had a tougher tournament than Portugal. It'll be interesting to see if their momentum carries on, or it burdens them against a Portugal side that's been pretty average all tournament.

Knockout Bracket

