they did their best, america

Jared Russo
FIFA World Cup Day 14 Highlights
The expected happened: the US lost to a better team, ending our dream run. And Argentina made up for a former upset loss by advancing to the top eight.
The top 16 has begun! Winner moves on, loser gets sent home, presumably to a colder country because it's winter in the northern hemisphere and everywhere has to be cooler than Qatar right now.

As usual on weekends, I'm filling in for our intrepid soccer reporter Adwait, so here are my extremely casual-fan takes on the two games today and the two tomorrow.


What Happened Today

Netherlands 3-1 United States Of America

I didn't think we'd ever have a shot at getting to the round of eight, and I didn't think we'd beat a European team. We don't have a striker! And that caught up to us, as it would eventually.



Argentina [2-1] Australia

Messi got his first goal in the knockout stage, so let's see if he can ride this momentum into the next round. Argentina has a good squad, be a shame if they were to choke away another game in an upset like they did a few weeks ago.



What Happens Tomorrow

  • France vs Poland: France are the reigning champs, so therefore I think they will win. I hear that Mbappe kid is alright.

  • England vs Senegal: Do you hear that? That's the sound of every Brit's butthole clenching because they're so afraid of losing! They better get it done, they almost won the Euro Cup against Italy and now this is their path to redemption.


What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.


Comments

