FIFA World Cup Day 14 Highlights

The top 16 has begun! Winner moves on, loser gets sent home, presumably to a colder country because it's winter in the northern hemisphere and everywhere has to be cooler than Qatar right now.

As usual on weekends, I'm filling in for our intrepid soccer reporter Adwait, so here are my extremely casual-fan takes on the two games today and the two tomorrow.

What Happened Today

Netherlands 3-1 United States Of America

I didn't think we'd ever have a shot at getting to the round of eight, and I didn't think we'd beat a European team. We don't have a striker! And that caught up to us, as it would eventually.

Netherlands takes the lead! 🇳🇱



Memphis Depay gets things started for Oranje pic.twitter.com/qu4cljENCn — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

The Netherlands make it two!



In the final seconds of the first half, Daley Blind makes it 2-0 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/pZThbgnKUK — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

THERE IT IS!



THE @USMNT TAKES ONE BACK 🔥🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZaxPsw2pNU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Another look at the third goal for the Dutch 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/JRYLMhYW1E — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

Argentina [2-1] Australia

Messi got his first goal in the knockout stage, so let's see if he can ride this momentum into the next round. Argentina has a good squad, be a shame if they were to choke away another game in an upset like they did a few weeks ago.

MESSI MAGIC ✨🇦🇷



That's the first knockout stage goal in Messi's FIFA World Cup career pic.twitter.com/wyzfdVfby3 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

TWO FOR ARGENTINA 🇦🇷



Julián Álvarez adds on to the lead 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ugvb3OMZwX — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

THE SOCCEROOS TAKE ONE BACK



Australia responds in the 77th minute 🇦🇺😤 pic.twitter.com/gEXN2k5p6T — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

*exhale* - all of Argentina 😅 pic.twitter.com/3W8nCdK4up — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) December 3, 2022

What Happens Tomorrow

France vs Poland : France are the reigning champs, so therefore I think they will win. I hear that Mbappe kid is alright.

England vs Senegal: Do you hear that? That's the sound of every Brit's butthole clenching because they're so afraid of losing! They better get it done, they almost won the Euro Cup against Italy and now this is their path to redemption.

What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.