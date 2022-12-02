Popular
DOHA DREAMS

FIFA World Cup Day 13 Highlights

Adwait
Adwait
Sixteen nations are now locked into the World Cup bracket. It's knockout soccer from now on.
· 511 reads

South Korea pulled off a stunning comeback in the game and tournament, Brazil sent their B-team and paid the price, Uruguay won but that wasn't enough and Switzerland fought off a gutsy Serbian squad till the very end and came out on top.

The round of 16 is set.


What Happened Today

South Korea 2-1 Portugal

What a result for South Korea. Everyone, including me, had pretty much written the team off, who needed three points and more to qualify to the knockouts. They won in emphatic style, got an assist from Ghana, and on their way to the knockout round for the first time since 2010.

South Korea have clawed their way back and now face Brazil next, while Portugal will line up against Switzerland.



Ghana 0-2 Uruguay

Ghana had the chance to avenge their 2010 clash with Uruguay, but came up short. Uruguay meanwhile needed a big win to advance to the knockouts, but came up short too. The entire Uruguayan team were in tears; their win meant nothing because of South Korea's triumph.



Serbia 2-3 Switzerland

What a game. Even though things got quiet towards the end, the first hour had five goal and swinging lead changes. Serbia needed the win more and had the lead going into half time, but Switzerland came out the gate swinging in the second half, scored just a few minutes in and stayed in control till the end.

Switzerland will face Portugal next, and it's a fair assumption despite Portugal having the more popular stars, Switzerland will feel good about their chances.



Cameroon 1-0 Brazil

Cameroon got themselves a great win and forward Vincent Aboubakar made a name for himself, again, after getting ejected for celebrating without his shirt.

Brazil will no doubt learn from their laziness here, and start prepping for a euphoric South Korean side next.



Group G:

  • Teams qualified — Brazil, Switzerland
  • Knocked out — Cameroon, Serbia

Group H:

  • Teams qualified — Portugal, South Korea
  • Knocked out — Uruguay, Ghana



What Happens Tomorrow

Winners of the first two and last two ties play each other in the quarterfinals


  • Netherlands vs USA: The American team should feel like they can go toe-to-toe with the Dutch, but in reality this Dutch team is clicking well and starting to look scary.

  • Argentina vs Australia: Australia have been coasting through on good luck and discipline, whereas Argentina got the shock out of their system early on. Argentina are back to looking like the favorites everyone said they'd be, and I don't see Australia making me look like a fool here.


  • France vs Poland: France were shocked in their last game but their starters will be back to remind everyone just how good they are. Poland can try their best to set up some counterattacking situations, but France look like they should wrap this up easily.

  • England vs Senegal: England have yet to lose, and Senegal are coming off of back-to-back wins. This one's a bit more difficult to call. England's team comfortably has more talent on paper, but the current champions of Africa are battle-hardened.


Knockout Phase


What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.


Comments

