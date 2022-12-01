FIFA World Cup Day 12 Highlights

Japan coast through with some luck and grit, Germany got a big dose of reality handed to them, Morocco sent a message to the world that they're far from done and Croatia have a star in their ranks called Joško Gvardiol.

What Happened Today

Croatia 0-0 Belgium

Back in 2014 Belgium was pegged for success as some of its key national players were graduating from youngsters to stars. Today most of them will bow out of the World Cup group stage and may never play in another World Cup again. Both teams had their share of bad luck, but at times it looked as if Croatia, who just needed a draw, wanted the win more than Belgium.

Croatia fans know but everyone else, remember the name Joško Gvardiol. He's a 20-year old Croatian center-back who was undoubtedly the best player on the pitch today, and is going to be considered one of the world's best in no time.

Canada 1-2 Morocco

Morocco wrote their own destiny in style. They remain unbeaten in the group stage and conceded just once in three games. If there's a good time for a team to start ticking, it's when the knockout round starts.

Morocco take on Spain, who prior to their blip against Japan today, looked in contention to be one of the better-rounded teams in the tournament. However, Japan's win throws everything up in the air, and Morocco will undoubtedly have more belief than before that they, too, can brush Spain aside.

Japan 2-1 Spain

Spain had a great first half, looked in control but Japan's halftime changes turned the game around. Spain led the group but Japan struck twice; the second came with the help of good fortune.

Japan face Croatia in the next round. Both teams have been crafty and stayed on course through the group stage and while Croatia have more big game experience, Japan are clearly the better team in this tournament.

Costa Rica 2-4 Germany

Germany got knocked out of the World Cup before their third game ended, making the last three minutes of their added ten as redundant as ever. In 2014 they humiliated everyone and won big, in 2018 they went home after coming last in the group and now they go home based on goal deficit.

There will be multiple postmortem reports, but overall Germany never had any moments of awe, or showed enough purpose to get the job done.

Group E:

Teams qualified — Japan, Spain

Knocked out — Germany, Costa Rica

Group F:

Teams qualified — Morocco, Croatia

Knocked out — Belgium, Canada







What Happens Tomorrow

Group H

South Korea vs Portugal : South Korea are fighting to stay in the tournament. Anything but a win means they're out. Portugal get the luxury of resting a player or two.

Ghana vs Uruguay: Ghana have the momentum while Uruguay haven't even scored in a single goal in the tournament. Uruguay can still go through with a win, so expect them to go all out tomorrow, as long as Ghana don't get the job done early.

Group E

Serbia vs Switzerland : This group is all about avoiding defeat. Anything but a win puts knockout qualification at risk. Switzerland have more points on the board but will be on equal footing during tomorrow's 90 minutes.

Cameroon vs Brazil: Brazil get the chance to rest and rotate their team while Cameroon need a win to go through. If Cameroon can break through what is most likely to be Brazil's B-squad, I'd count on them to do a good job in the knockout round.

Knockout Phase

