FIFA World Cup Day 11 Highlights

Messi missed a penalty, France thought they'd equalized and Australia pulled through to the knockouts by doing the bare minimum. The knockout bracket is filling up nicely as the group stages in Qatar come to an end.

What Happened Today

Tunisia 1–0 France

I said France would tinker with the lineup — and they did. I said you shouldn't expect France to drop points — and they did. It was unfortunate for France, but a big victory for Tunisia, who were awarded all three points after a late offside ruling swung the match in their favor. No knockouts for Tunisia, but four points and finishing above Denmark is a good showing.

France meanwhile must reset quick, as they face Poland in the round of 16.

TUNISIA TAKES THE LEAD 🇹🇳🇹🇳🇹🇳



As it stands Tunisia is through to the knockout stage 🙌 pic.twitter.com/qSwvafgY16 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

After a VAR check, Griezmann's goal does not stand for France pic.twitter.com/ksmKJ0t7i6 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Australia 1–0 Denmark

Australia is the paradox. The team's form has been underwhelming, yet they got through to the knockouts with two wins out of three, finishing above Tunisia and Denmark in the group. Denmark was ticking all the boxes, taking shots and keeping the ball, but just couldn't threaten enough to score.

Australia takes on Argentina next, and they're going to need all the luck they've been coasting on and more.

AND JUST LIKE THAT AUSTRALIA SCORES 😱



Now as it stands Australia is through to the knockout stage! pic.twitter.com/b3dZPDvcX7 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

AUSTRALIA HAS DONE IT 🇦🇺👏



The @Socceroos advance to the knockout stage for the second time in their history pic.twitter.com/uGyfDpxuEj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Poland 0–2 Argentina

Argentina started the World Cup with a losing reputation and almost played the part again when Leo Messi's penalty kick was saved by the Polish shot stopper Wojciech Szczęsny in the 39th minute. Instead of taking us down the here we go again path, Argentina corrected their mistakes, the guy everyone teases for having ginger hair gave them the lead and Manchester City's Julian Alvarez wrapped things up about an hour in.

Poland were quite flaccid in this game, but they got through to the knockouts nonetheless and will square up against the defending champions France in the round of 16.

Another look at that MASSIVE save by Szczęsny 😤 pic.twitter.com/qEgdLT87JH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

A goal that Alexis Mac Allister will never forget 🇦🇷



Argentina starts the second half STRONG 💪 pic.twitter.com/sB8aTdDbP1 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

TWO FOR ARGENTINA 🇦🇷



Things are getting WILD in Group C 🤯 pic.twitter.com/987rv6nP8K — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Game ended half an hour ago… but Argentina fans in no hurry to leave and making quite the racket… pic.twitter.com/U7yRSRZHqM — Gabriele Marcotti (@Marcotti) November 30, 2022

Saudi 1–2 Mexico

Mexico will leave the tournament with a bitter taste in their mouth. They missed out on the knockouts after being level on points with Poland, and certain team decisions in the cup will forever be what ifs. It was a promising team that had the fight in them to at least make it through the group, but didn't.

Saudi Arabia stole the show in their first match, but were brought back down to earth. Their late consolation goal was the last nail in Mexico's coffin.

THERE'S ONE FOR MEXICO 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/gWHEW5XdLb — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

WHAT A STRIKE BY LUIS CHAVEZ 🤯🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/MY26lftFxj — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Mexico was this close to getting a third 😬 pic.twitter.com/jkacVaIvwY — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

SAUDI ARABIA SCORES 🇸🇦 pic.twitter.com/XiNbSdbC4f — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 30, 2022

Group C:

Teams qualified — Argentina, Poland

Knocked out — Mexico, Saudi Arabia

Group D:

Teams qualified — France, Australia

Knocked out — Tunisia, Denmark







What Happens Tomorrow

Group F

Croatia vs Belgium : This group is wide open, so expect chaos. Croatia are on top, so a win and draw puts them in control. Belgium winning means Morocco, currently second, could get pushed out. Croatia are always the underdogs but aren't quite playing like them yet, while Belgium has already had its fair share of leaks about teammates fighting. We could see Belgium's golden generation get booted from the group tomorrow.

Canada vs Morocco: Morocco will be fighting to write their own destiny. The last time they got out of the group stage was 1986, in Mexico, and with Canada already out, this could be their moment to shine. A draw would be safe, a win would be spectacular.

Group E

Japan vs Spain : Spain have looked more in control, but Japan have show moments of brilliance. Both teams could do with a point, but losing would mean letting someone else decide your qualifying fate. Expect Japan to be more abrasive, while Spain try and get the job done surgically.

Costa Rica vs Germany: Who would've thought the bottom two teams would face-off, and Germany would be last in the group with just a single point. Not only do Germany have to win, they need to win big to make up the goal deficit. Points for Costa Rica would put every other nation at risk of getting knocked out.

What was your favorite moment of the tournament so far? Leave a comment below.