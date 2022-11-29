FIFA World Cup Day 10 Highlights

From almost qualifying for the knockouts to being sent home, the last group stage matches didn't disappoint. Ecuador will feel hard done, but they should hold their heads high and know they will be a force to be reckoned with in 2026. Meanwhile the US also came through, and it's safe to say that some of those American kids have that dog in them.

What Happened Today

Ecuador 1–2 Senegal

Ecuador were heartbroken as Senegal fought their way through to the knockouts for the first time since 2002. Aliou Cissé was the Senegal captain back then and is the team's head coach now. Ecuador equalized after Senegal went up 1–0 in the first half, but conceded a second goal within five minutes.

Despite losing their star player Sadio Mane to injury before the tournament, Senegal are marching into the knockouts as a formidable force.

PENTALY FOR SENEGAL



A penalty is awarded after this collision in the box ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3Kmx3BTzbF — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

GOAL SENEGAL



Too easy for Ismaïla Sarr 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/MaxVtu8ZtJ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

ECUADOR TIES IT 🇪🇨



As it stands Ecuador is heading to the knockout stage pic.twitter.com/vzUTCIwblM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

WOW 😱



SENEGAL TAKES THE LEAD RIGHT BACK 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/1BwC2mYwkR — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Dakar célèbre comme tout le Sénégal 🇸🇳



Celebrate the victory with us 🇸🇳 pic.twitter.com/dCWiMtPpbm — Football Senegal (@FootballSenegal) November 29, 2022

Netherlands 2–0 Qatar

The Netherlands wrapped things up nicely with a win against a toothless Qatar side. The Dutch didn't falter much in the group stage, but they did drop points. Don't rule out this young-ish Dutch team and their veteran coach to make a deep run into the knockouts. They're worth the hype.

A born finisher 🤩



Here is another look at Cody Gakpo's third goal of the 2022 FIFA World Cup ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/4hLZOo71iL — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

That didn't take long ⚡️🇳🇱



Frenkie de Jong makes it 2-0 for the Netherlands pic.twitter.com/AUowF6foN0 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Iran 0–1 USA

The US played this game like they needed it, right from the first minute. They were in control for most of the game and made sure Iran didn't get a chance to break, and Christian Pulisic literally put his body on the line to put the US up 1–0. The good news is that it worked, and every single US player put in a solid shift. It was a nervy nine minutes of injury time — a draw would've sent the US back home — but they weathered the storm, all 100 minutes of it.

NOTHING WAS STOPPING PULISIC FROM SCORING 😤



Take another look at his first-ever FIFA World Cup goal for the @USMNT 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/s6tKehRLg2 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

😳😳😳



Iran was this close to tying things up pic.twitter.com/m1hnKgu1wf — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Wales 0–3 England

Wales needed a win but never really looked up for the part. That's not an indictment on the team's performance, but at the end of the day, England had more experience and kept this tie comfortably in their control. English forward Marcus Rashford missed a chance in the first half, but scored their first goal with a classy free kick. Manchester City forward Phil Foden added England's second goal less than 90 seconds later, and the Three Lions ended Wales' hopes soon after.

Beautiful strike by Marcus Rashford 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/5ippP42wXQ — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Wales is putting the pressure on England 👀 pic.twitter.com/Y3gKpj7F7h — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Harry Kane with the pass ➡️ Foden with the finish 🔥



Another look at England's second goal today 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/IvvjAWp9FH — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

This was just FILTHY by Rashford 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/XpOPnwdOVN — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 29, 2022

Group A:

Teams qualified — Netherlands, Senegal

Knocked out — Ecuador, Qatar

Group B:

Teams qualified — England, USA

Knocked out — Iran, Wales







What Happens Tomorrow

Group D

Tunisia vs France : Tunisia has an outside chance to go through to the knockouts, but that means they need to win and hope the other result goes in their favor. It's the cup, so expect Tunisia to throw everything they have at France, who on the other hand are already in cruise control. France may tinker with the lineup, but don't expect them to lose.

Australia vs Denmark: Australia has the upper hand, but a loss against Denmark will knock them out and put the Danes through to the knockout. Both teams have been pretty sub-par in Qatar, so this game could give us a chaotic 90 minutes.

Group C

Poland vs Argentina : Poland hasn't lost yet and a draw puts them through, meanwhile Argentina need a win to secure a seat in the knockouts, otherwise a draw means they'd also need Saudi Arabia to drop points. Why rely on someone else? Expect a more hurried game from Argentina, while Poland will try and keep things a bit more civil and slow.

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico: Saudi Arabia had its moment of madness early on, while Mexico have been the unfortunate lame duck in this group. The Mexican side is no short of world-class talent, but their coaches instructions have been far from exciting. The Saudi's have already tasted success once this tournament and what getting the job done against a deflated Mexican team could turn out ideal.

