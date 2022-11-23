Popular
FYRE FESTIVAL FLASHBACKS

A Look Inside Qatar's $200 Per Night Fan Village Accomodation

Adwait
A Look Inside Qatar's $200 Per Night Fan Village Accomodation
A report from the fan accommodation zones, at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, might bring back memories of the ill-fated Fyre festival.
· 1.4k reads

A journalist on assignment with the BBC shared what the Qatar 2022 fan village is like. This was filmed a few days prior to the start of the tournament, and prices for the lodging are around $207 per night.


@emilybrooks723 We stayed a night at a World cup fan camp! #qatar #worldcup #fancamp #fifa ♬ original sound - EB

This vlog shows a bit more of the fan zone:



And a quick food update:


