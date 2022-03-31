Trending
'ARE WE GONNA RACE THERE? no!'

How F1 Drivers Reacted When They Found Out A Las Vegas Night Race Was Added To The '23 Calendar

The world's fastest motor race is coming to the world's famous road strip. For the first time in a long time, on Saturday night.

Formula One announced that a new circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, would be added to the calender in 2023. To F1 crew surprised the drivers with a low-key prop to see if they caught on to the big news. Here's how they reacted.


Max Verstappen: "Few drivers might not workout for the race itself!"


Lewis Hamilton: "How am I going to focus that weekend?!"


Sebastian Vettel: "I'm sure that some drivers will spend, um, some money in the casinos."


Mick Schumacher: "You'll find a few drivers at the casino then. Me being one of them."


Valtteri Bottas: "I've been once to Vegas. When I left, I said never again. But, I'm coming back."


Esteban Ocon


Sergio Pérez


Daniel Ricciardo: "I was going to retire. I will not no more."


Pierre Gasly


Lando Norris




