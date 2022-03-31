How F1 Drivers Reacted When They Found Out A Las Vegas Night Race Was Added To The '23 Calendar

Formula One announced that a new circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, would be added to the calender in 2023. To F1 crew surprised the drivers with a low-key prop to see if they caught on to the big news. Here's how they reacted.

Max Verstappen: "Few drivers might not workout for the race itself!"

Lewis Hamilton: "How am I going to focus that weekend?!"

Sebastian Vettel: "I'm sure that some drivers will spend, um, some money in the casinos."

Mick Schumacher: "You'll find a few drivers at the casino then. Me being one of them."

Valtteri Bottas: "I've been once to Vegas. When I left, I said never again. But, I'm coming back."

Esteban Ocon

Sergio Pérez

Daniel Ricciardo: "I was going to retire. I will not no more."

Pierre Gasly

Lando Norris