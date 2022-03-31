'ARE WE GONNA RACE THERE? no!'
How F1 Drivers Reacted When They Found Out A Las Vegas Night Race Was Added To The '23 Calendar
Submitted by Adwait
Formula One announced that a new circuit in Las Vegas, Nevada, would be added to the calender in 2023. To F1 crew surprised the drivers with a low-key prop to see if they caught on to the big news. Here's how they reacted.
Max Verstappen: "Few drivers might not workout for the race itself!"
Lewis Hamilton: "How am I going to focus that weekend?!"
Sebastian Vettel: "I'm sure that some drivers will spend, um, some money in the casinos."
Mick Schumacher: "You'll find a few drivers at the casino then. Me being one of them."
Valtteri Bottas: "I've been once to Vegas. When I left, I said never again. But, I'm coming back."
Esteban Ocon
Sergio Pérez
Daniel Ricciardo: "I was going to retire. I will not no more."
Pierre Gasly
Lando Norris
We surprised our drivers with some news earlier this year...— Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022
Do you think they're excited? 😂#F1 #LasVegasGP @Vegas pic.twitter.com/wkgI5FtP7a
Your first glimpse of F1 in the Silver City 👇#F1 #Formula1 #LasVegasGP @Vegas @WynnLasVegas @MGMResortsIntl @CaesarsEnt pic.twitter.com/c4rz3oN7cF— Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022
Take a look at our route through the Nevada Neon ✨#F1 #Formula1 #LasVegasGP @Vegas @WynnLasVegas @MGMResortsIntl @CaesarsEnt pic.twitter.com/Iq9hTfZOm0— Formula 1 (@F1) March 31, 2022
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments