Dick Vitale Fights Back Tears In Emotional Return To ESPN After Cancer Battle
Legendary announcer Dick Vitale made his triumphant return to ESPN to call the UCLA and Gonzaga game on Tuesday night.

"I can’t believe I’m sitting here," Vitale quipped. "This is really a big thrill for me."

  • The 82-year-old sports announcer was diagnosed with cancer in October.
  • After receiving treatment, Vitale was cleared by his doctor to call Tuesday's game.
  • Vitale said there was no better medicine than being able to do play-by-play commentary.

