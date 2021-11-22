IT'S AWESOME, BABY
Dick Vitale Fights Back Tears In Emotional Return To ESPN After Cancer Battle
Submitted by James Crugnale via sports.yahoo.com
The Lede
"I can’t believe I’m sitting here," Vitale quipped. "This is really a big thrill for me."
Key Details
- The 82-year-old sports announcer was diagnosed with cancer in October.
- After receiving treatment, Vitale was cleared by his doctor to call Tuesday's game.
- Vitale said there was no better medicine than being able to do play-by-play commentary.
Additional Thoughts
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Here's The Uncomfortable Moment Isaiah Stewart Tried To Fight LeBron James
LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were both ejected after a hard foul devolved into a full-court fight.
Comments