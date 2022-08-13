Digg's Fantasy Football Guide For Beginners

Did you get suckered into joining a fantasy football league at work this year? Have no idea what you’re doing? Are you a numbers cruncher? Fan of math and statistics? Geek? Old man figuring out the Internet for the first time? Want to give this a shot for once?

Then welcome to the fantasy football advice column for people who don’t play fantasy. Or enjoy football. Or just like reading, whatever floats your boat, no judgments here. Use this guide and you’ll be fine, considering that you are decent at remembering names and analyzing trends in data.

It is possible to be good at fantasy despite not knowing anything about the sport. I know from experience you can luck your way into victory, use the web to your advantage, or just pay attention to the numbers. And that’s ultimately what this game amounts to: being a slave to the numbers. If you happen to pay attention to what is really going on with not only your team, but everyone else’s, there’s a good chance you can maneuver to more wins than if you just drafted and went onto autopilot. Don’t panic, you can get through this.

I know it’s confusing at first, but you’ll be fine, as long as you avoid the Jacksonville Jaguars entirely.

General Tips and Rules

– Understand your fantasy website, know the rules of your league, how the points work, and how the playoffs are set. Things like the waiver wire, trades, IR slots, keepers, and undroppables will also be important to know. And if you’re unfamiliar with any of this jargon, go look it up now because come kickoff you will be left in the dust. ESPN and Yahoo and CBS and Fantrax are all different, with wildly different UX/UI.

– Set your line-ups. Just pick a time to do it, and do it. Every week, someone doesn’t, and it is appalling how dumb people can be. My goodness, that drives me up a wall. Don’t be a scrub. Set them.

– Mock draft before, a ton. Try it out, get comfortable under pressure, know which rounds you pick whom, and see trends in drafting. Be familiar with the draft before it ever starts, and most websites give you a handy dandy recap of the whole thing so you can refer to it later.

– Do not give up in the middle or end of the draft. Always be engaged, always care, be looking for good steals. Use online guides (better than this one), rankings, sleepers, etc. Do not just think the bench will be “whatever”. It isn’t. Good late round picks could save you, and be your starters. Every pick matters, that is not BS or hyperbole, it’s the truth. Be prepared for the long haul, don’t leave early, stick around and devote your time to it. Draft day is important. Autodraft and autopick will be your demise.

– Know how a snake draft works, which position you are, and if you are in an auction draft, god speed. Auction drafts are more strategic, and require more skill, but are much more of an even playing field, so here are some quick tips:

– Auction drafts are about leveraging, upbidding people so they waste their money, and allocating money based on your style of play. My advice? Save your money early, and blow it late. Going to pay $100 for Jonathan Taylor for the first pick? Go for it. Watch as you crumble with ten $1 players. I like to save my money early, and have more towards the end so that my bench doesn’t suck. I also NEVER nominate anyone I like, because that’s stupid. Always put out the big names, and people I already know I’m not taking, and just let people start to bid on them first, wasting their money. If you aren’t going for player X, then nominate player Y immediately, and then spend time figuring out other people’s teams and your own. I never spend more than $50 on a single player, and I never will. Stay under $45 if you can, keep getting solid players. Stay away from bidding wars so you can get who you want at the end. Having $15 left for four players is horrible, so attempt to have as much money as you can left so you can outbid everyone for the better tail-end guys.

– Don’t ever look at, use, or rely on those computer projections for stats or points. Just stick to actual humans, fantasy experts, and their rankings. And be sure to hold them accountable on Twitter by sending nasty hate messages when you lose because that’s why the Internet was invented!

– Avoid all controversies at all costs: QB controversies, and teams with multiple RBs vying for the starting job. It is called QUARTERBACK BY COMMITTEE or RUNNING BACK BY COMMITTEE and you should AVOID THEM AT ALL COSTS unless you have all the members of the committee. Remember, you are not an expert at fantasy (yet) and it would behoove you to just stay away from sticky situations and go for the known, consistent, and safe. Get your points, get your wins, and stay away from high risk high reward players. It’s great to go for people with upside, but this brings me to another point…

– It’s hard to do this, but the real winners are always getting a Return on Investment with their drafts, so keep that in mind. Getting steals might be better than anything else when drafting, and draft day could win you the league. Get a good ROI and know who you are getting but also when and for how much. Especially in trades. Speaking of trades…

– Make sure every trade you propose or accept is ripping off the other guy. Both people need to feel that way for a trade to work, and never trade FOR injured guys. Just trade them away. Having a clean IR bench is the best feeling in the world. If you feel a trade is worth it, or too good to be true, then pull the trigger. As long as no collusion is taking place, trading = winning. Always look to improve your team, no matter what. You should always walk away from a deal thinking you won.

– If you so desire, follow fantasy and NFL experts on Twitter for breaking news and analysis. Field Yates, Mike Clay, Rich Eisen, Adam Schefter, Peter King, Judy Battista, Adam Caplan, and Matthew Berry, just to name a few.

– Check the injury report every Sunday before 1 pm. Forget Church, check for injuries. And, just remind yourself about Thursday and Monday night games because that can screw you up with your line-up. Happens every time.

– You can lose your draft in the first few rounds. You can't win it with the right player, but you can easily just lose it if you take, for instance, a Christian McCaffrey or Saquon Barkley and he gets hurt like always. Then you're out your first round guy and have no engine to rely on points at a position of need. Running backs and tight ends are far and few between, so be safe and not sorry.

– Always be looking to do that. Improve your roster constantly, once a week, every week. Do not be afraid to drop people who are not delivering. Be ruthless with your team. Trade those who are underperforming, drop guys who aren’t performing, and work the waiver wire like your life depends on it. You aren’t collecting dolls you want to stare at, you are the CEO of a company, the manager of a franchise. Know their worth NOW and not their potential value in a few years, and if they aren’t good, get rid of them. End of story. Do not be attached to these players, or teams. Fandom and team pride are not welcome here, and you’ll lose if you’re too misty eyed over certain stars and teams.

– Do not worry about bye weeks when drafting, but do keep your ducks in a row because those bye weeks get ugly, and sneak up on you before you know it. So when week four or five rolls around, THEN you start worrying. But not on draft day, that is simply getting the best roster of talent available.

– Constantly be on the lookout for the new big players, be ready to snatch up people on the waiver wire, be aware of injuries that could affect other players. There will always be that guy, so be the first one to take a hot player before you miss out. Not that this applies to the NFL, but the person who took Jeremy Lin when he broke out looked like a clairvoyant bandit, so be that bandit. The 49ers running back last year you wanted was someone not drafted. Same with James Robinson on the Jaguars that one year he broke out. The waiver wire is your friend and you should use it to go from good to great or from great to champion.

– WE AM NOT LIABLE FOR ANY INJURIES DURING THE SEASON. Happens every year. Don’t put your eggs in one basket. Injuries will kill you. And also in fantasy. Injury prone players are to be avoided, until you have a better sense of what you're doing running a fantasy team. But unfortunately, football is a violent sport and the injury bug will be the thing that mainly decides who wins and loses, and that is just simply not in your control. You can't plan for it and it dictates a lot, so just go with the flow.

– Understand the importance of a “fantasy handcuff” and if you’re drafting big name RBs, or injury prone players, get their replacement. Kareem Hunt, Tony Pollard, AJ Dillon, Alexander Mattison, and Kenneth Walker might be the best back-ups this year.

– You need to do a lot of things in order to win a fantasy league, but there is one piece of advice that is the most important thing to note: CARE ABOUT YOUR TEAM. Care. Just care about doing well. Commit time to it, care about it, and your effort will be rewarded. Luck can only get you so far in fantasy, the people who care the most win, every single year. I wish I could reiterate that more, and repeat it so that everyone on the planet understood, but you need to pay attention to your team, and try. Really try. If you play fantasy sports, you should be (theoretically) playing to win the game. Having fun is fine and all, but you want to be good. That’s the point, right? Winning is fun, so if you’re going into a league, commit to it 100%. Don’t be that guy who joins 17 leagues and then just forgets about it after (or even before) the draft. If you don’t care, don’t bother playing. Have kids? Responsibilities? A high maintenance girlfriend? A super committed career? Join a league that’s filled with other guys in similar circumstances, and don’t drag down competitive leagues if you can’t put in the time. If you don’t care, or just simply want to have fun, you will not win. You need to be cutthroat if you want results. If you care enough, and work at it, the wins will come.

– But seriously, have fun though. Have fun winning, or trying to win. Losing horribly by veterans is a sure fire way to leave halfway through the season. Sure, that last paragraph is very hardcore sounding, but if you’re starting out new, then maybe focus on that. I don’t know, to each his own. Maybe you get off by going on a nice win streak, or maybe you just like drafting all of the Oakland Raiders. To each his own, but either care way too much, or don’t care at all. Just remember to set your line-ups and don’t bug or collude or firesale or give up, because that hurts the integrity of the game, your league, and messes it up for everyone else who is still trying.

– Take a kicker last. It’s sad because a top 5 kicker may be better than most TEs and they will bail you out, but you have to take them last. The logic with drafting a kicker: go with the high powered offenses, accuracy, the color of his jersey, or whatever else makes you sleep at night. Just go with the guy with the most points from last season, then always be on the lookout for someone better on the wire. Kickers are a commodity but there’s always someone available. The top 15 are very reliable and all very close in terms of points. Kickers will get theirs and you should be fine, barring a child birth or a death in the family or a full blown meltdown. It's all about depth at the position, and you can find a waiver wire defense and kicker any time, so they aren't worth drafting above rookies and lottery ticket guys who can be replacements for injuries. Just take another WR or RB or TE in the later rounds, ignore defense and kicker. Trust me.

Hopefully, with these tips and a little luck, you can conquer your first outing. It helps if you watch the games as well, but you don't have to. Just enjoy the ride and set your line-ups, don't be a pushover!