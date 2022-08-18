is that enough?
Deshaun Watson Gets 11 Game Suspension, $5 Million Fine For Sexual Assault Allegations
The Lede
The NFL and the NFL Players Association reached a settlement in the Deshaun Watson disciplinary matter, agreeing that Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns quarterback, will be given an 11-game suspension after he was accused by more than two dozen women of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson has settled or agreed to settle all but one lawsuit, which is still pending. His initial six game suspension ruling was appealed by the NFL and now he faces a lengthier ban on the sidelines.
Key Details
- The NFL said that the money received from Watson's fine will be used to fund US-based non-profit orgs that support survivors.
- Watson will be available to play for the Browns again in week 13, when he faces his old team the Texans, in Houston.
- Watson who initially denied wrongdoing and said he had "no regrets," has since changed his stance and apologized, on August 12, "to all the women" he had impacted. He has not issued a statement since training camp.