Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

NUMTOT FOR LIFE

Commentators Reminisce About Trains In New York City, Mexico City And Japan During NY Mets Blowout Loss

169 reads | submitted by Adwait

Commentators Reminisce About Trains In New York City, Mexico City And Japan During NY Mets Blowout Loss
SNY commentators Ron Darling and Gary Cohen talk about public transport in New York City, Mexico City and what happened when they rode the train in Japan with Mike Piazza.


Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.