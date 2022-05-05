NUMTOT FOR LIFE
Commentators Reminisce About Trains In New York City, Mexico City And Japan During NY Mets Blowout Loss
169 reads | submitted by Adwait
Just a couple of SNY commentators talking trains during a blowout loss to the Braves:Players riding the subway may overhear comments that’ll hurt their feelings… pic.twitter.com/8ISHsLSGb9— pete from manhattan (@pete_manhattan) May 5, 2022
…Just a couple of SNY commentators talking trains during a blowout loss to the Braves:riding the E/F is crowded?— pete from manhattan (@pete_manhattan) May 5, 2022
Mexico City: hold my Corona
Tokyo: hold my Kirin pic.twitter.com/cbOco8kRnS
