Chloe Kim Had The Most Relatable Press Conference Reaction After Making Olympic History
After making history at the Olympics, the gold medal winner Kim had one thing on her mind — and rightfully so — snacks.
The back-to-back halfpipe Olympic gold medalist calmly told reporters that she was hungry and asked if there were any snacks in the room. She promptly got some and offered them around.
Someone, anyone, get this gold medalist a snack!! @ChloeKim pic.twitter.com/wbBcNz5P36— USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 10, 2022
Watch all three runs from Chloe Kim's repeat halfpipe win | Winter Olympics 2022 | NBC Sports
"I'm not gonna lie, I had one of the worst practices I've ever had...but when I was getting ready to drop in I just reminded myself - It's a brand new run."— NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 10, 2022
And that run won Chloe Kim GOLD. #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/c99vCJs4SQ
