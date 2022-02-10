Trending
Chloe Kim Had The Most Relatable Press Conference Reaction After Making Olympic History

Can you believe the first woman to win consecutive Olympic halfpipe gold medals is just like you and me?

After making history at the Olympics, the gold medal winner Kim had one thing on her mind — and rightfully so — snacks.

The back-to-back halfpipe Olympic gold medalist calmly told reporters that she was hungry and asked if there were any snacks in the room. She promptly got some and offered them around.


Watch all three runs from Chloe Kim's repeat halfpipe win | Winter Olympics 2022 | NBC Sports



