Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 8 Through August 14

Jared Russo avatar
Jared Russo · · 2k reads
We finally have enough sports bloopers and wacky moments to showcase the very best of the worst from the NFL, NBA, and MLB. And some European soccer, naturally.
Alright, week two of this new format; hopefully everybody likes the Cheers and Jeers because that is a wholly original idea and not a concept I got from any legacy magazine. Let's get to some nonsense, folks, except the clip of that St. Louis Cardinal throwing the ball at Aaron Judge's back. I couldn't find that clip online so just picture it in your head. It's gloriously stupid.


Cheers To: The Red Sox Not Being Good


Jeers To: Gen Z And Their Phones


Cheers To: Inventing A New Sport Called "Hand Ball"


Jeers To: Being Prepared For Anything


Cheers To: Cool First Pitches!


Jeers To: Being Old And Falling Down


Cheers To: The Complicated, Inner Lives Of Mascots


Jeers To: Everyone Involved In The Injuries That Happened During The Eagles Jets Pre-Season Game That Lost Me My Starting QB For Week 1



Cheers To: The Phillies For Being So Bad At Baseball, It Brings A Smile To My Face


Jeers To: The Person Who Took This GP2 Car On A Highway Joyride In The Czech Republic


Cheers To: Ryan Leaf, Who Brought Up A Fantastic Point About CTE And Former NFL Players


Jeers To: Throwing At Your Friends Unintentionally


Cheers To: Fernando Tatis Jr. For Being Honest About His New Suspension, But Jeers To Ringworms And Why He Ever Took A Banned Substance To Treat It LOL


Jeers To: American Broadcasts For Not Being As Hype As These Other Countries


Cheers To: Mabel Cross For Throwing Out The First Pitch On Her 101st Birthday


Jeers To: Contact Lenses


Cheers To: Dan Patrick For Attempting To Save Baseball Unlike The MLB Who Doesn't Care At All About Its Fans Or Its Future


Jeers To: Whatever This Handshake Was


Cheers To: Italians

  1. Molly Bradley digg 2 hours ago

    cheers and jeers! grins and groans!

