hashtag justice for mustard
Cheers And Jeers For The Sports World For The Week Of August 8 Through August 14
Alright, week two of this new format; hopefully everybody likes the Cheers and Jeers because that is a wholly original idea and not a concept I got from any legacy magazine. Let's get to some nonsense, folks, except the clip of that St. Louis Cardinal throwing the ball at Aaron Judge's back. I couldn't find that clip online so just picture it in your head. It's gloriously stupid.
Cheers To: The Red Sox Not Being Good
Jarren Duran may be the worst centerfielder of our generation pic.twitter.com/AnFUIT3zlV— k y (@StunnaKy) August 7, 2022
Jeers To: Gen Z And Their Phones
Cheers To: Inventing A New Sport Called "Hand Ball"
Jeers To: Being Prepared For Anything
Cheers To: Cool First Pitches!
🎥: @Twins pic.twitter.com/A6Hi7PieaP— MLB (@MLB) August 6, 2022
Jeers To: Being Old And Falling Down
Royce O'Neale did his mom dirty 😭 @BucketsONeale00 pic.twitter.com/SbDAu8QhiX— Overtime (@overtime) August 6, 2022
Cheers To: The Complicated, Inner Lives Of Mascots
🚨 BREAKING NEWS 🚨— Guardians Hot Dogs (@CleHotDogs) August 8, 2022
The moment Mustard found out he had been optioned from the @CleGuardians to @lccaptains… pic.twitter.com/2Lhy51dxBa
Jeers To: Everyone Involved In The Injuries That Happened During The Eagles Jets Pre-Season Game That Lost Me My Starting QB For Week 1
Cheers To: The Phillies For Being So Bad At Baseball, It Brings A Smile To My Face
Extremely normal baseball sequence... pic.twitter.com/s4jwUhGREW— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 11, 2022
Jeers To: The Person Who Took This GP2 Car On A Highway Joyride In The Czech Republic
Someone took an old GP2 car on a highway joyride in the Czech Republic.— Dan - EngineMode11 (@EngineMode11) August 14, 2022
Police have not been able to identify the driver and are looking for him.
📸: @MigueluVe pic.twitter.com/rNgr8j87H0
Cheers To: Ryan Leaf, Who Brought Up A Fantastic Point About CTE And Former NFL Players
Jeers To: Throwing At Your Friends Unintentionally
Owen Miller TIMBERRRRRERR pic.twitter.com/TYawxTK9CZ— Starting 9 (@Starting9) August 11, 2022
Cheers To: Fernando Tatis Jr. For Being Honest About His New Suspension, But Jeers To Ringworms And Why He Ever Took A Banned Substance To Treat It LOL
Fernando Tatís Jr. released a statement regarding his 80 game suspension for violating MLB's PED policy.— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) August 12, 2022
Tatís says a medication he used to treat ringworm contained the banned substance Clostebol. pic.twitter.com/ixkvFvKApX
Jeers To: American Broadcasts For Not Being As Hype As These Other Countries
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xINuRqBNCX— Busquets (@AbzBusquets) August 13, 2022
Cheers To: Mabel Cross For Throwing Out The First Pitch On Her 101st Birthday
101-year-old Mabel Cross celebrated her birthday by throwing the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game!— #becauseofthemwecan (@Becauseofthem) August 11, 2022
🎥: @Mariners https://t.co/uA9jDGHUku pic.twitter.com/ecddSMU5Pd
Jeers To: Contact Lenses
Buck Showalter says Francisco Lindor's contact lens fell out in the 9th inning:— SNY (@SNYtv) August 14, 2022
"He said, 'I was hoping a ball wouldn't be hit to me'" 😂 pic.twitter.com/XmyecPy8dw
Cheers To: Dan Patrick For Attempting To Save Baseball Unlike The MLB Who Doesn't Care At All About Its Fans Or Its Future
Jeers To: Whatever This Handshake Was
UFC Weigh-in Vibes 💀💀💀 pic.twitter.com/A1yIHylUfV— Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) August 14, 2022
Cheers To: Italians
Gotta love this fan eating a whole salami for Italian American Heritage Night in New York 🇮🇹🤣— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 13, 2022
(via @NewYorkNico) pic.twitter.com/UkHCkazZmk
cheers and jeers! grins and groans!