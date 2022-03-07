WHO BETS ON ATLANTA? TO WIN?
Atlanta Falcons' WR Calvin Ridley Responds After The NFL Suspended Him For Gambling On Games
Submitted by Jared Russo via espn.com
The Lede
Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended through the 2022-2023 season of the NFL for betting on games. The news dropped today and not long afterwards he tweeted out the following statement: "I bet 1500 total I don’t have a gambling problem". ESPN's Adam Schefter had more scoops about why the league slapped him with such a hard penalty, including the fact that the NFL determined Ridley placed multi-legged parlay bets including ones on the Falcons to win.
Key Details
- Multiple teams inquired about trading for Ridley in recent weeks but Atlanta countered them all, knowing full well this report would break any day now, according to Schefter's sources.
- The NFL determined no players, team staffers, or coaches were involved, according to an investigation.
- The earliest he can be reinstated and return to play, pending an appeal, is February 15th, 2023.
Comments