A Soccer Head Coach Won 'Manager Of The Month,' What He Did Next Was A Masterclass In Grace

Wolverhampton head coach Bruno Lage was awarded the English Premier League Manager or the month award for January 2022. He made sure everyone on his staff knew it was more of a team award than a personal one.

