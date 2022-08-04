'I NEVER MEANT TO HURT ANYBODY'
Russia Sentences WNBA Star Brittney Griner To Nine Years In Prison On Drug Charges
The Lede
Basketball star Brittney Griner pled guilty to drug charges in Moscow and was sentenced to nine years — prosecutors asked for 9.5 — after saying her intention was not to break Russian laws and that she made "an honest mistake." Here's what the Russian court concluded in her case, and what could happen next.
Key Details
- Judge Anna Sotnikova levied a fine of one million rubles ($16,590) and sentenced Griner to nine years in Russian prison for being guilty of drug possession and smuggling. Griner can appeal this verdict.
- Officials told NBC that rapid movement isn't expected, but they could work on a prisoner swap with Moscow.
- Griner was detained at Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport, in February, after authorities checked her luggage and found vape canisters with cannabis oil.