US Changes Stance On WNBA Star Brittney Griner And Says She Is Wrongfully Detained By Russia
The Lede
ESPN writer T.J. Quinn reports that the American government has shifted its position on WNBA star Britney Griner's situation in Russia, and now consider her wrongfully detained by the Russian government. This could affect her return home, sources told ESPN, but didn't divulge why or how this shift took place. Griner plays club basketball in Russia during the WNBA offseason and was arrested in February because Russian prosecutors say she entered the country with illegal hashish oil vape cartridges.
Key Details
- The US government will attempt to negotiate Griner's return and not wait for the Russian legal system to get involved after this official designation change.
- Griner's agent Lindsay Kagawa Colas told ESPN that Griner "has been detained for 75 days and our expectation is that the White House do whatever is necessary to bring her home."
- One source said "it could drag out" and another source confirmed to ESPN that Bill Richardson, a private international hostage negotiator, would be working on the case.
