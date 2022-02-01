THE LEAGUE HAS SOME EXPLAINING TO DO
Brian Flores Sues NFL, Dolphins, Broncos, And Giants Over Racial Discrimination And An Alleged Sham Interview
Submitted by Jared Russo via nj.com
The Lede
Former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores has submitted a class action lawsuit against several NFL teams, the owner of the Dolphins Stephen Ross and the league itself. The lawsuit, filed on the first day of Black History Month, cites both Martin Luther King Jr. and several prominent NFL coaches. Some of the biggest details are below.
Key Details
- The primary piece of evidence are text messages with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who confirmed that an interview with the NY Giants and Flores was moot because they already hired Brian Daboll.
- There was also a breakdown of a meeting gone wrong with Ross and Flores on a yacht.
- The league now has to answer for the lack of effectiveness of their Rooney Rule to promote black head coach hirings.
