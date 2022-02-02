'THAT'S NOT SOMETHING YOU MAKE UP'
Brian Flores Says Miami Dolphins Owner Offered Him $100,000 Per Game To Deliberately Lose
Submitted by Adwait
JUST NOW:@JohnBerman: "Did Ross, to you, explicitly say to you personally, I'll give you $100,000 each game you lose?"— Nora Neus (@noraneus) February 2, 2022
Brian Flores: "Yes, yes, he did, absolutely. That's not something you make up." pic.twitter.com/Ltm1AJ6g2y
Read more: Brian Flores Sues NFL, Dolphins, Broncos, And Giants Over Racial Discrimination And An Alleged Sham Interview
Additional submission from Adwait:
More Nations Ease Coronavirus Restrictions
Bit by bit, many countries that have been hard-hit by the coronavirus are opening up and easing their tough, and often unpopular, restrictive measures aimed to fight COVID-19 even as the omicron variant — deemed less severe — has caused cases to skyrocket.
