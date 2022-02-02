Trending
'THAT'S NOT SOMETHING YOU MAKE UP'

Brian Flores Says Miami Dolphins Owner Offered Him $100,000 Per Game To Deliberately Lose

The former Miami Dolphins head coach said that Stephen M. Ross, owner of the franchise, offered him $100,000 per game to tank the team in order to get better draft picks, and assured him that his job was safe.

