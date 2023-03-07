The Best Cities For College Basketball Fans In America, Mapped

Which city has the best fanbase? In this case, it's about college basketball, but the conversation about sports fandom has been raging for more than a century. People all over the country have long had deep seeded opinions on who is the best fan: the life long Californians, the underdogs in the Midwest, the pride Southerners have, the loud and aggressive Philly fanatics, the abrasive Bostonians and the intellectual superiority of New Yorkers. The list goes on.

So which city is the best destination for a college basketball in the US? The experts at WalletHub grouped cities by their size and ranked them based on the number of teams each location had, how successful they were, how engaged their social media was and more to determine the best.

Then they added a dose of good old fashioned human bias and asked themselves: what makes a good fan? Why is this city great for a fan? Can you enjoy a game there without going broke? And what are the challenges of college basketball in America? Once everything came together, here's what it looked like.

Key Takeaways

The top city of the list should not be a surprise to anyone — Durham, North Carolina, home to the Duke Blue Devils, narrowly outranked Lawrence, Kansas, (home KU's Jayhawks), as America's best college basketball city.

Storrs, Conneticut, home to the UConn Huskies, was ranked the third best city, followed by Lexington, Kentucky, and Los Angeles, California. (LA has two popular teams: USC and UCLA, they got the double dip).

If you care about rivalry in Michigan, East Lansing and the Michigan State Spartans ranked above Ann Arbor and the Michigan Wolverines; and for anyone who hates Duke — The UNC Tar Heels in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, came in eighth best overall.

Surprisingly, West Point and the US Military Academy ranked above traditional powerhouses like the Hoosiers from Bloomington, Indiana, and the Cardinals from Louisville, Kentucky.

Spokane, Washington, home to the Gonzaga Bulldogs, was the best city in terms of home field advantage — despite the team never winning a championship. (They play March Madness games at neutral sites).

The highest ticket prices for fans came from expected arenas: Chapel Hill, Lexingon and Bloomington but also included two surprising cities: Wichita and Auburn.

Sacramento, California, was listed as the least accessible stadium for fans, and Morgantown, West Virginia, ranked highest for fan engagement on social media.

For the more nitty-gritty details, see WalletHub's analysis.

[Image: YouTube]