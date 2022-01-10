ROUND ONE TO NOVAK
Australian Judge Says Novak Djokovic Can Stay In Australia, But He Still Faces Uncertainty
The Lede
Djokovic's Australian visa was reinstated by a judge after the tennis star's lawyers said he recovered from COVID-19 and was not required to be inoculated according to Australian rules.
Key Details
- Djokovic was released from a Melbourne hotel after four nights of quarantine but still faces uncertainty if the Australian immigration minister decides "whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation."
- If deported, Djokovic will miss the tournament that starts on January 17 and will face a three-year ban from entering the country.
- Speaking from Serbia, Novak's brother Djordje Djokovic called the courts ruling a "great defeat for Australian authorities."
Additional Thoughts
