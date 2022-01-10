Gift Guides Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

ROUND ONE TO NOVAK

Submitted by Adwait via apnews.com

Australian Judge Says Novak Djokovic Can Stay In Australia, But He Still Faces Uncertainty
The reigning Australian Open champion won an initial court battle allowing him to compete with a vaccine exemption, but he still faces uncertainty.

The Lede

Djokovic's Australian visa was reinstated by a judge after the tennis star's lawyers said he recovered from COVID-19 and was not required to be inoculated according to Australian rules.

Key Details

  • Djokovic was released from a Melbourne hotel after four nights of quarantine but still faces uncertainty if the Australian immigration minister decides "whether to exercise a personal power of cancellation."
  • If deported, Djokovic will miss the tournament that starts on January 17 and will face a three-year ban from entering the country.
  • Speaking from Serbia, Novak's brother Djordje Djokovic called the courts ruling a "great defeat for Australian authorities."

Additional Thoughts

Additional submission from Adwait:

Submitted via culture

