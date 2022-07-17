this week, both hot dogs and actual dogs
The Dumbest Bloopers And Best Videos We Could Find In The Sports World From July 11 Through July 17
Alright, time to dive into some hot dogging, actual dogs, and dog-shit plays from baseball and soccer, as well as summer league basketball.
Hashtag Justice For Mustard
Tough showing. The mustard hotdog loses his pants, the race, and likely his pride too. 🌭🌭🌭— Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 10, 2022
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Stream: https://t.co/KoqwsuUGjl#Royals pic.twitter.com/dlu7UQtuRh
May you and I never have our shorts fall down on live television.
Swim Move! Swim, Go Go Go Awwwwwwwwwwwww
Just a bit outside...
What Is Up With All The Own Goals Going On This Week?
If I was a professional soccer player, I would simply not score on my own goal.
WHO IS A GOOD BOY?
A dog brought the umpires water in between innings. This is so awesome 😍 pic.twitter.com/upWRegIk5U— Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 12, 2022
This dog is, that's who.
As Is Often The Case, The Boston Red Sox Look Clueless And Lost Out There
I hope they lose every game going forward, and this becomes the metaphor for their season.
Kyle Freeland Is NOT Happy
Kyle Freeland: Not happy— Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 14, 2022
Things are heating up in Denver!#TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/Vtv9y9Pi8x
Neither am I, Kyle, neither am I.
This Dad Is A Man Of Principal
so embarrassed he brought his daughter to this pic.twitter.com/zEqAPeEx1o— Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 15, 2022
Good for him leaving.
Dunk Of The Summer?
YEAH JK— Golden State Warriors (@warriors) July 16, 2022
📺 @espn pic.twitter.com/uiyisaa6Ky
That was a spicy one.
This Is For All Of You Boomer Golf Fans Out There
🔉 Here's THAT McIlroy hole out with Open Radio commentary 📻— The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022
Tune in to feel it all 👉 https://t.co/qF7l0C0L4l#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/zU6fUlToFM
Remember when he was supposed to be the next Tiger Woods?
It's Unfair To Bring LeBron James To Your Drew League Team
He did this just to stunt on some no-name kids, what a bully.
Good On Tacko Fall For These Free Throws
Never apologize for hitting easy buckets.