this week, both hot dogs and actual dogs

The Dumbest Bloopers And Best Videos We Could Find In The Sports World From July 11 Through July 17

Jared Russo
Jared Russo · · 616 reads
A lot of extremely stupid things happened this week. And some of it happened to be about sports! We round up the best of the worst and the worst of the best for you.

Alright, time to dive into some hot dogging, actual dogs, and dog-shit plays from baseball and soccer, as well as summer league basketball.

Alright, time to dive into some hot dogging, actual dogs, and dog-shit plays from baseball and soccer, as well as summer league basketball.


Hashtag Justice For Mustard

May you and I never have our shorts fall down on live television.


Swim Move! Swim, Go Go Go Awwwwwwwwwwwww

Just a bit outside...


What Is Up With All The Own Goals Going On This Week?


If I was a professional soccer player, I would simply not score on my own goal.


WHO IS A GOOD BOY?

This dog is, that's who.


As Is Often The Case, The Boston Red Sox Look Clueless And Lost Out There

I hope they lose every game going forward, and this becomes the metaphor for their season.


Kyle Freeland Is NOT Happy

Neither am I, Kyle, neither am I.


This Dad Is A Man Of Principal

Good for him leaving.


Dunk Of The Summer?

That was a spicy one.


This Is For All Of You Boomer Golf Fans Out There

Remember when he was supposed to be the next Tiger Woods?


It's Unfair To Bring LeBron James To Your Drew League Team

He did this just to stunt on some no-name kids, what a bully.


Good On Tacko Fall For These Free Throws

Never apologize for hitting easy buckets.

