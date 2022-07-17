The Dumbest Bloopers And Best Videos We Could Find In The Sports World From July 11 Through July 17

If you're ready to laugh, then please share this with as many people as humanly possible. It takes me like half a day to make this thing, so give us some love, press the little heart button and comment, then post it on Google+ or whatever social media platform you enjoy the most.

Alright, time to dive into some hot dogging, actual dogs, and dog-shit plays from baseball and soccer, as well as summer league basketball.

Hashtag Justice For Mustard

Tough showing. The mustard hotdog loses his pants, the race, and likely his pride too. 🌭🌭🌭



TV: Bally Sports Kansas City

Stream: https://t.co/KoqwsuUGjl#Royals pic.twitter.com/dlu7UQtuRh — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) July 10, 2022

May you and I never have our shorts fall down on live television.

Swim Move! Swim, Go Go Go Awwwwwwwwwwwww

Just a bit outside...

What Is Up With All The Own Goals Going On This Week?

If I was a professional soccer player, I would simply not score on my own goal.

WHO IS A GOOD BOY?

A dog brought the umpires water in between innings. This is so awesome 😍 pic.twitter.com/upWRegIk5U — Baseball (@mlbelites_) July 12, 2022

This dog is, that's who.

As Is Often The Case, The Boston Red Sox Look Clueless And Lost Out There

I hope they lose every game going forward, and this becomes the metaphor for their season.

Kyle Freeland Is NOT Happy

Kyle Freeland: Not happy



Things are heating up in Denver!#TimeToShine pic.twitter.com/Vtv9y9Pi8x — Bally Sports San Diego (@BallySportsSD) July 14, 2022

Neither am I, Kyle, neither am I.

This Dad Is A Man Of Principal

so embarrassed he brought his daughter to this pic.twitter.com/zEqAPeEx1o — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) July 15, 2022

Good for him leaving.

Dunk Of The Summer?

That was a spicy one.

This Is For All Of You Boomer Golf Fans Out There

🔉 Here's THAT McIlroy hole out with Open Radio commentary 📻



Tune in to feel it all 👉 https://t.co/qF7l0C0L4l#The150thOpen pic.twitter.com/zU6fUlToFM — The Open (@TheOpen) July 16, 2022

Remember when he was supposed to be the next Tiger Woods?

It's Unfair To Bring LeBron James To Your Drew League Team

He did this just to stunt on some no-name kids, what a bully.

Good On Tacko Fall For These Free Throws

Never apologize for hitting easy buckets.