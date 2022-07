English Soccer Player Alessia Russo Might Have Scored The Goal Of The Tournament In The 2022 Women's Euro Championships

English soccer player Alessia Russo scored one a goal of the tournament contender against Sweden, in the Women's European Championship semi-final.

Russo's exquisite backheel nutmeg goal put England up 3-0 in the 68th minute, most certainly cementing England's place in the tournament final on Friday, July 31.

RUSSO WITH THE BACKHEEL NUTMEG TO PUT ENGLAND ONE STEP FROM THE FINAL 😳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/EGz34224Wl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 26, 2022













And ICYMI Beth Mead started things off with a lovely strike.