'IF ANYONE NOSE A GOOD SURGEON, HIT ME UP XX'
Alanna Kennedy Found Out About Her Injury In A Surprising Manner After Getting Bumped In A Recent Soccer Match
If anyone nose a good surgeon, hit me up xx pic.twitter.com/ss72lrOepU— Alanna Kennedy (@AlannaKennedy) April 13, 2022
Goal reports that Kennedy "was accidentally headbutted by an opposition player while challenging for a loose ball, and played on briefly despite being being in some discomfort" and suffered a nose fracture.
