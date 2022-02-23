What Is Going On With Aaron Rodgers And What On Earth Is A Panchakarma Cleanse?

On Monday this week, Aaron Rodgers, currently quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, posted an inspirational quote about gratitude to Instagram with a long caption thanking everyone from his (now ex-)fiancée Shailene Woodley to his Packers teammates in a way that made it seem like he was about to shuffle off this mortal coil.

Because the post seemed like such a final retrospective, fans suspected it hinted at him leaving the Packers — a rumor that's been the subject of much speculation lately — and for a day or so, the mystery remained unsolved.

Now, Rodgers says that the only thing that inspired the post was, indeed, gratitude — and a 12-day cleanse. Specifically, something called the Panchakarma cleanse.

Per Rodgers, who spoke about it on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday: “It’s a cleanse that originated in India. It’s been going on for thousands of years, and it’s something I’ve done in the offseason.”

According to the Ayurvedic Institute, the Panchakarma cleanse is five-step process intended to detoxify the body. It’s often done to address specific ills, but it can also be done as a “cleanse” for any individual. The five steps in question are:

Vamana, or self-induced vomiting to expell “excess mucus” Virechan, or self-induced emptying of the bowels to get rid of “excess bile” Basti, or an enema to cleanse the colon Nasya, or the elimination of toxins in the nose to get rid of “an excess of bodily humors” and let life force, Prana, into the body Rakta Moksha, or the detoxification of the blood, mostly via bloodletting, sometimes via leeches

On McAfee’s show, Rodgers said the treatment is “about silencing your mind and your surroundings.” So: Rodgers’s gratitude was reportedly brought on by voiding his body of, uh, everything, and that’s that.

As to any other reasons he may have been seeking to silence his mind and surroundings: “Let me put this disclaimer out there right now,” Rodgers said on McAfee’s show, “there will be no news today and no decision on my future.”