A Protester Glued Her Hand To The Basketball Court During A Timberwolves-Clippers Game

During the second quarter of last night's Timberwolves-Clippers basketball game, a woman who appeared to be an animal rights protester tried to glue herself to the court, while a Timberwolves player was shooting free throws under the opposite basket.

It was an animal rights protester https://t.co/4XQWB195mK pic.twitter.com/0RwAxNdgy7 — Direct Action Everywhere (@DxEverywhere) April 13, 2022

The woman was identified by animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere as Alicia Santurio. Her shirt, which read "Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive" in all-caps, seemed to reference Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor's farm and the treatment of chickens there: according to a press release from Direct Action Everywhere, the farm killed over five million chickens in response to an outbreak of bird flu.

Here's the footage of Santurio being escorted off the court:

Earlier yesterday, Direct Action Everywhere tweeted the allegations about the mass killing of chickens at Taylor's farm, and included a video (warning: the content of the video contains disturbing footage of animal cruelty).

