HARDER, BETTER, FASTER, STRONGER
How To Know When You Need A New Exercise Routine, According To Experts
Submitted by Adwait via eatthis.com
The Lede
A healthy workout routine is great, but you also have to make sure it isn't causing you any harm, or making you injury prone. Three personal trainers explain how to mitigate workout disasters and reveal red flags that indicate it might be time for a change of pace.
Additional Thoughts
Red Flags
- You constantly feel sluggish : Workouts are meant to energize and lift you up. If they have the opposite effect — you feel lethargic or drained — then it's time for a change. It could be any number of things dragging you down, like working out in the morning when you're not a early riser. Personal trainer Zoe Schwartz says you should make small adjustments to find a sweet spot. "You may find that a tweak in what you're doing and what time of day you're doing it will make a world of difference," Schwartz says.
- You were recently injured : Sometimes after an injury, however small, it's a good idea to change things up to give your body extra time to heal. "For example, if you were doing barbell deadlifts and injured your back doing something outside the gym, I may recommend switching to a kettlebell or sandbag deadlift. This allows you to keep the hinge movement pattern, but make sure you are properly loading throughout the exercise," says Christine Todre, CPT. If the injury is nagging and long-lasting, experts recommend getting a professional checkup.
- You dread your workouts : Exercise if good, but only if you enjoy it. If there are aspects of your routine, or an entire routine itself, that you dislike, it's time you make changes. "Sometimes workouts cause more harm than good to our mental space, and when that happens, I often remind clients that the beauty of fitness is that there is a ton of different options out there for everyone," says Anthony Crouchelli, CSFC. Experiment with new exercise methods, using different machines and attempting new activities.
- You're in pain after you break a sweat : Sweet pain after a workout is a thing, but if you shouldn't push through workout routines if they cause you pain on a regular basis. When things don't feel right, it's time to change. "I've had countless clients who've ignored their pain and as a result, have spent more funds and time recovering from injuries than working towards their fitness goals," says Crouchelli. He notes that there's a stark difference between "tough" workouts and those that hurt you.
- You're not reaching your goals : Fitness is a long-haul game, but according to experts, you can begin to see results between six and eight weeks in. Whether it moves a lot or a little, the needle should move and give you an idea of how the workout is affecting your end goals. Schwartz admits there are a "lot of ways to measure success" and you should tinker with your routine to find one that helps you work toward your goals.
- Your routine is mostly cardio : Cardio is good for the heart, which we all need to exercise, but experts say strength training should be a regular part of your workout. "The perfect formula I tell my clients is three or four days of resistance training, and one or two days of cardio," says Christine Torde, CPT. She says it has benefits like lowering body fat, making your bones stronger and also helping your cardio.
Additional submission from Adwait:
Paul Rudd Told Steve Carell 'The Office' Was A 'Bad Idea,' New Book Reveals
When Steve Carell told Paul Rudd that he was auditioning for the American version of "The Office," Rudd said, "Ugh, don’t do it. Bad, bad move."
Comments