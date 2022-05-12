SPREAD ACROSS 10 SPORTS AND 24 NATIONS
The 100 Highest-Paid Athletes In 2022, Ranked
The Lede
LeBron James jumped four places since 2021 to become the world's highest-paid athlete in 2022. He will earn an estimated $126.9M this year, 70 percent of which will come from endorsements. Here's what we know about this year's top 100 earners.
Key Details
- Basketball players lead the list (36 out of 100) and collective earnings ($1,583M) among sports and there were only two — mixed martial arts and cricket — that had just a single representative.
- Twentieth overall on the list, Naomi Osaka made $53.2M in 2022 and was the highest earning women in the top-100. Her estimated $52M endorsement earnings rank only behind LeBron James, Tiger Woods, Roger Federer and Cristiano Ronaldo.
- Boxer Canelo Álvarez made the most ($84M) from athlete salary and winnings.
