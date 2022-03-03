What's The Amazon Rainforest Tipping Point And Are We Approaching It?

In 10 seconds? A new paper states that three-quarters of the Amazon rainforest has suffered significant harm over the past twenty years due to human activity. The conclusion is that this ecosystem might be reaching a point from which it cannot recover, instead becoming a savanna.

How did they conclude this? The authors considered only areas of the forest which comprise 80% or more evergreen broadleaf vegetation and which do not show major, on-the-ground human activity. Satellite observations between 1991-2016 were used to calculate two indicators: The amount of vegetation mass and the amount of photosynthesis activity. The researchers then calculated the trends in these values, finding decreases in photosynthesis activity which were compared to a stable trajectory to work out a value describing the “resilience” of the forest, i.e. to what extent it can recover after disturbances. Over 75% of the studied areas showed decreasing resilience, primarily after the early 2000s.

This sounds terrifying for the ecosystem! The results from this new paper need to be placed in context. The real decrease in resilience is not too clear, because a ‘smoothing function’ was used to demonstrate the downwards trend. In other words, an arbitrary choice was made to reduce the huge spikes and the dips on the graph describing the trend.

Does this mean the rainforest is becoming more unstable? Well, according to a particular school of thought in ecology that links increased ecosystem stability to increased resilience, yes. However, others have criticized this based on environmental and sociological grounds. Meanwhile, the existence of an ecosystem’s identifiable “tipping points” from one state to another is contested by a review of 4,601 experiments which suggested that such threshold-based approaches do not reflect the environment's behavior. Instead, one science communication study explained how “tipping point” is a metaphor used in various ways to explain climate change, which might make it even less tangible in reality.

Changes in broadleaf fraction expressed as the percentage of grid cells that have broadleaf fraction ≥80% in each year, compared to the number of grid cells that had broadleaf fraction ≥80% in 2001. b, Changes in the broadleaf fraction from 2001 to 2016 for grid cells where the broadleaf fraction is ≥80% in 2001. c, Changes in 'vegetation optical depth' from 1991 to 2016. Source: Boulton, Lenton, Boers, 2022.

Any other concerns with the study? The paper’s choices for observations to report are as arbitrary as its theory, namely focusing on a specific forest fraction of only evergreen broadleaf vegetation which is equated to the health of the entire ecosystem. In fact, the indicator for vegetation mass appeared to demonstrate an expanding rainforest in many places, including in locations with extensive deforestation. The paper’s authors presume the indicator is not robust enough and effectively dismiss it, rather than examining if this apparently contradictory result might reveal any processes supporting the rainforest’s survival. For example, another recent article considers the same vegetation mass indicator for the Amazon from 1982-2015, incorporating more nuances of previous and projected future environmental changes.

So, the news for the Amazon is… Equally bleak. Or, at least, it seems so, until another study explains actions that need to be taken. Managing areas of the Amazon as a protected ecosystem costs $7-9,156 per square km per year while expanding these protected areas costs $68-6,399 per square km per year. These ranges are huge and depend significantly on specific locations and protected area sizes within the ecosystem. Values more toward the lower end can be achieved by seeking collaboration with indigenous peoples and across international borders—which is long-established suitable practice anyway for environmental conservation around the Amazon.

Remember that the Amazon has local, as well as global, importance! The Amazon is called the “lungs of the planet” (although ecologists rejected this description) and we are told to conserve it to help the Earth. Yet peoples with thriving cultures also live there.

Both indigenous and non-indigenous Amazon peoples possess broad and deep knowledge of medicinal plants. In just one location in Ecuador, the people described 145 species with 104 characteristics used to treat medical problems across 19 body systems. Protecting the Amazon can save lives as well as the planet.