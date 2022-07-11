Popular
Molly Bradley
Molly Bradley · · 1.2k reads ·
What We'll See When The James Webb Telescope Color Images Are Released Tomorrow
The photos and data from the Webb telescope have until now been kept under wraps, but they'll be released to the public on July 12. Here's what to expect.

The Lede

We're finally going to see a number of full-color images and scientific data from the James Webb Telescope, which was launched in December 2021. Scientists shared information at a media briefing on June 29 about what they'll be releasing on Tuesday, July 12. Project scientist Klaus Pontoppidan said of the images, "Each of them will reveal different aspects of the infrared Universe in unprecedented detail and sensitivity."

Key Details

  • NASA administrator Bill Nelson said one of the images will be the deepest one of our universe we've seen yet. "This is farther than humanity has ever looked before," he said.
  • Webb took its first images on June 20, with the intent of demonstrating the telescope's groundbreaking capabilities.
  • As for data, Thomas Zurbuchen, an associate administrator at NASA, said they'll release "Webb’s first exoplanet spectrum" — which is data about some of the 4,000+ planets that orbit other stars.

