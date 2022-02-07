'WHAT IS THAT?'
Stargazers Spotted An Unusual Object In The Sky Over Mexico
Submitted by James Crugnale
Here's a roundup of videos from people that spotted the fireball or possibly space debris re-entering the atmosphere in the sky near Cab San Lucas, Mexico.
One person caught the unidentified object from a roof top bar.
Another group of eye-witnesses also spotted it from a car.
Meteor over Baja California Sur
Another person spotted it 47 miles north in Todos Santos.
Additional submission from James Crugnale:
Here's Why Some Buses Have A Flat Front And Some Have A 'Nose'
Here's a comprehensive explanation about why some buses have front engines versus rear engines.