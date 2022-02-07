Trending
'WHAT IS THAT?'

Stargazers Spotted An Unusual Object In The Sky Over Mexico

Submitted by James Crugnale

Confused stargazers tried to make sense of a slow-moving space debris in the sky over Mexico's Cabo San Lucas.

Here's a roundup of videos from people that spotted the fireball or possibly space debris re-entering the atmosphere in the sky near Cab San Lucas, Mexico.

One person caught the unidentified object from a roof top bar.


Another group of eye-witnesses also spotted it from a car.


Meteor over Baja California Sur

Another person spotted it 47 miles north in Todos Santos.

Additional submission from James Crugnale: