80,000 FEET ABOVE THE EARTH

Someone Strapped A Camera To A Weather Balloon, Launched It Into The Stratosphere And The Footage Is Spectacular

A ONE X2 action camera got strapped to a weather balloon and sent up 80,872 feet. Here's the footage that it captured during its extraordinary journey.
@insta360_official Admiring Mother Nature’s handiwork from 80,000ft this #EarthDay 🌎 @hiimpactmedia_ w/ #insta360onex2 #sustainability #fyp #behindthescenes #filmmaker ♬ original sound - insta360_official

H/T: PetaPixel

