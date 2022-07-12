Here's The First Batch Of Color Images From The James Webb Telescope

After billions of dollars and years of development, the James Webb Telescope's first batch of color images are here — and they're glorious.

"Cosmic Cliffs" In The Carina Nebula (NIRCam Image)

Called the Cosmic Cliffs, the region is actually the edge of a gigantic, gaseous cavity within NGC 3324, roughly 7,600 light-years away. The cavernous area has been carved from the nebula by the intense ultraviolet radiation and stellar winds from extremely massive, hot, young stars located in the center of the bubble, above the area shown in this image. The high-energy radiation from these stars is sculpting the nebula’s wall by slowly eroding it away.

Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI

"Cosmic Cliffs" In The Carina Nebula (NIRCam and MIRI Composite Image)

What looks much like craggy mountains on a moonlit evening is actually the edge of a nearby, young, star-forming region known as NGC 3324. Called the Cosmic Cliffs, this rim of a gigantic, gaseous cavity is roughly 7,600 light-years away.

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]

Stephan's Quintet (NIRCam and MIRI Composite Image)

An enormous mosaic of Stephan’s Quintet is the largest image to date from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope, covering about one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter. It contains over 150 million pixels and is constructed from almost 1,000 separate image files. The visual grouping of five galaxies was captured by Webb’s Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) and Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI).

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]

Stephan's Quintet (MIRI Image)

In this image, red denotes dusty, star-forming regions, as well as extremely distant, early galaxies and galaxies enshrouded in thick dust. Blue point sources show stars or star clusters without dust. Diffuse areas of blue indicate dust that has a significant amount of large hydrocarbon molecules. For small background galaxies scattered throughout the image, the green and yellow colors represent more distant, earlier galaxies that are rich in these hydrocarbons as well.

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]

Southern Ring Nebula (NIRCam and MIRI Images Side by Side)

The images look very different because NIRCam and MIRI collect different wavelengths of light. NIRCam observes near-infrared light, which is closer to the visible wavelengths our eyes detect. MIRI goes farther into the infrared, picking up mid-infrared wavelengths. The second star appears more clearly in the MIRI image, because this instrument can see the gleaming dust around it.

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]

Webb’s First Deep Field (MIRI and NIRCam Images Side by Side)

Start by comparing the largest bright blue star. At right, it has very long diffraction spikes, but in mid-infrared at left, its smaller points appear more like a snowflake’s. Find more stars by looking for these telltale – if tiny – spikes. Stars also appear yellow, sometimes with green diffraction spikes.

[Credit — IMAGE: NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI]