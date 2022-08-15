CODE RED
Every Mission To Mars, Visualized
Using NASA's historical data, dating back over six decades, Jonathan Letourneau created a graphic of every documented mission to Mars.
Key Takeaways
-
Since 1960 there have been 48 explorations to Mars. The first four attempts, five by the USSR and one by the US, were all failures.
-
The first successful flyby, not landing, was done by America's Mariner 3 in 1964. The first Mars landing happened in 1976, when the US Viking 1 touched down on the red planet.
-
Overall Russia has launched 18 missions, with a five percent success rate, whereas the US has executed 23 missions with a 74 percent success rate.
Click to enlarge images
First Picture From The Surface Of Mars
Captured by Viking 1 just minutes after the spacecraft landed successfully landing on Mars in July 1976.
[NASA/JPL]
Viking 2 On Mars
[NASA]
Pathfinder On Mars
[NASA]
Via Visual Capitalist.