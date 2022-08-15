Popular
Every Mission To Mars, Visualized

Adwait
Here's a look at how successful countries have been at exploring the red planet.

Using NASA's historical data, dating back over six decades, Jonathan Letourneau created a graphic of every documented mission to Mars.


Key Takeaways

  • Since 1960 there have been 48 explorations to Mars. The first four attempts, five by the USSR and one by the US, were all failures.

  • The first successful flyby, not landing, was done by America's Mariner 3 in 1964. The first Mars landing happened in 1976, when the US Viking 1 touched down on the red planet.

  • Overall Russia has launched 18 missions, with a five percent success rate, whereas the US has executed 23 missions with a 74 percent success rate.



First Picture From The Surface Of Mars

Captured by Viking 1 just minutes after the spacecraft landed successfully landing on Mars in July 1976.

[NASA/JPL]


Viking 2 On Mars

[NASA]


Pathfinder On Mars

[NASA]


Via Visual Capitalist.

