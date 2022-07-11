Popular
Countries Around The World That Have Launched The Most Objects Into Space, Ranked

From Sputnik to Starlink, here are the oldest and biggest players in the global space race.

Avery Koop and Sabrina Fortin's graphic shows which countries and companies are leading the space race. Here's what they found after scanning space data.

  • Eighty-six countries in the world have tried to launch an object into space and as of 2022 only 11 nations have the ability to independently do so. The US, Russia and China are the only countries who have sent people to outer space.

  • The first satellite was launched 65 years ago. Since then 11,000 objects have been launched into space and roughly 4,852 operational satellites are in orbit. More than half of them belong to the US.

  • The US has just 2,944 operational satellites in orbit. The majority are commercial use (2,516) followed by military (230), government (168) and civil (30).

  • There are close to 30,000 pieces of space debris in orbit, according to NASA estimates.





Via Visual Capitalist.

